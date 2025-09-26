Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 07:36 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UnionPay International: UnionPay Expands Acceptance Across Europe, Now Accepted in Over 90% of European Countries and Regions

MADRID, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI") announced today significant progress in building a seamless payment environment across Europe, which has now made its services available in over 90% of European countries and region, providing both local residents and international travelers with secure and convenient payment options.

UnionPay's European footprint covers core payment scenarios: over 80% of merchants accept its cards at POS terminals, and more than six million merchants support UnionPay QuickPass contactless payments, spanning open-loop public transportation, dining, hotels, supermarkets, and tourist attraction ticketing. Since 2025, QuickPass transactions have more than doubled in multiple European markets, reflecting growing adoption among users and merchants.

Major retail and hospitality players have integrated UnionPay into their services. European airport duty-free stores, France's Galeries Lafayette, the UK's Harrods, Spain's El Corte Inglés, and nine Value Retail premium outlets all accept UnionPay cards and most of them also accept UnionPay mobile payments. Dining options-from fine restaurants to fast-food chains and coffee shops-also support the brand, while global hotel groups including Four Seasons, Shangri-La, and Park Hyatt offer UnionPay payments at key European properties. Through partnership with Dojo, UnionPay cardholders can make payments over 110,000 UK merchants, primarily in the hospitality sector.

In travel and tourism, UnionPay has become a staple: it is integrated into urban and intercity transport systems as well as car rental services in Germany, Spain, and Italy. Popular attractions like the London Eye, Disneyland Paris, and Barcelona's Sagrada Família also allow visitors to purchase tickets online with UnionPay cards. Around 40,000 Selecta vending machines across Europe have enabled UnionPay acceptance.

UnionPay's local issuance in Europe further deepens its presence: over one million cards have been issued across 13 countries including Serbia, Italy, and Spain. Residents in Spain, France, Germany, and other EEA markets can apply for PecunPay UnionPay cards via the "Yi An" app-usable across UnionPay's European network and 183 countries and regions worldwide, and compatible with Weixin Pay (also known as WeChat Pay internationally) and Alipay for QR code transactions, facilitating convenient payments for European travelers to China.

With China emerging as a top destination for European tourists (fueled by more visa-free agreements and direct flights), UPI's "Project Excellence" is enhancing inbound payment convenience. UnionPay's widespread acceptance in China, plus tax refund services direct to UnionPay cards in gateway cities like Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Nanjing, ensure smooth payment experiences for European visitors.

This robust infrastructure benefits both sides: it serves European residents' daily and travel needs while drawing global UnionPay cardholders-including a fast-growing number of Chinese tourists-to European merchants. UnionPay continues to roll out exclusive offers with local merchants and Chinese issuers to boost spending.

Beyond Europe, hundreds of millions of UnionPay cards have been issued in 83 countries and regions, strengthening cross-border travel and commerce worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unionpay-expands-acceptance-across-europe-now-accepted-in-over-90-of-european-countries-and-regions-302567967.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.