26.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
DocPro Limited: Ask.Legal -- Legal AI Built in Hong Kong Without Funding, Revolutionizing Legal Services

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a legal tech industry dominated by unicorns and billion-dollar ventures, one Hong Kong startup is rewriting the rules. Ask.Legal, developed by DocPro Limited (a Cyberport and HKSTP incubatee), is a secure, cost-effective, and highly accurate AI legal assistant - created entirely without external funding. Much like DeepSeek, Ask.Legal proves that groundbreaking AI can be built with limited staff and resources, yet deliver outstanding results.

The Legal Challenge

SMEs and startups face around legal issues each year, yet only one tenth seek legal advice, deterred by high costs and lack of access. Meanwhile, lawyers and in-house teams often spend hours on research with limited efficiency.

The Ask.Legal Solution

Ask.Legal was built to change this. It is designed for:

  • Lawyers - fast, structured, citation-backed Hong Kong legal analysis
  • SMEs & Startups - quick insights before getting legal advice

With Ask.Legal, users can:

  • Save time - minutes instead of hours for legal research
  • Cut costs - far more affordable than traditional legal analysis
  • Trust results - less than 3% hallucination rate, backed by case law*
  • Maximize efficiency - token-optimized answers reduce costs

Deliver outstanding results

Ask.Legal consistently delivers deeper insights, smarter token usage, and high accuracy. Where others compromise on precision, Ask.Legal sets a new benchmark for the industry.

Proven by Users

"Ask.Legal has significantly streamlined our legal analysis workflow. The accuracy and relevance of its responses - especially on Hong Kong law - are a major time-saver for our team." Stephen Yip, Partner at Law Firm

The Founder's Vision

Founder Kim Chan, a lawyer with over 20 years' experience at international law firms and investment banks, explained: "Ask.Legal is not about replacing lawyers. It's about giving them the tools to work smarter, faster, and more cost-effectively - so they can focus on what matters most: delivering real value to their clients."

The DocPro Ecosystem

Ask.Legal is part of the DocPro ecosystem, which also includes DocLegal.ai, a sister platform providing customizable AI-powered legal documents. Together, they form a cost-efficient, accuracy-driven legaltech suite with over 2,800 legal templates available worldwide.

National Day Celebration - Limited-Time Offer

To celebrate National Day, Ask.Legal is giving away 1,000,000 free tokens (about 100 legal questions) to all new users who sign up before October. This is a unique chance to test Hong Kong's latest legal AI at no cost.

Sign up now: https://ask.legal

*Based on an internal trial of 200+ Hong Kong legal questions. Results show an 85% reduction in errors compared with other generic AI models tested. Please note the analysis provided does not constitute legal advice.

Media Contact:
DocPro Limited - Ask.Legal / DocLegal.ai
marketing@docpro.com
https://ask.legal | https://doclegal.ai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asklegal--legal-ai-built-in-hong-kong-without-funding-revolutionizing-legal-services-302567745.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
