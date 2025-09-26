Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
26.09.25 | 08:56
211,10 Euro
+0,17 % +0,35
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
211,10211,9508:57
211,10211,9508:57
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 08:12 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SUNMI Technology: SUNMI Named Google Android Enterprise Gold Partner and Earns AER Certification, Setting a Global Benchmark for Smart Commercial Devices

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI, a global leader in smart commercial devices, announced a dual milestone with recognition from Google. The company has officially been named a Google Android Enterprise Gold Partner, becoming the first enterprise-focusedprovider in the Asia-Pacific region to receive this honor. At the same time, SUNMI's flagship mobile point-of-sale (POS) terminal, the SUNMI L3, has earned the Google Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) certification. These two internationally recognized certifications consolidate SUNMI's leadership in the global Android enterprise ecosystem. They also demonstrate the company's world-class expertise in technology innovation, regulatory compliance, and enterprise-grade service capabilities, establishing a new global standard for connected commercial devices. Notably, this recognition positions SUNMI within the ranks of global technology leaders recognized by Google.


Dual Certifications Deliver Enterprise Value: Raising the Bar for Security, Efficiency, and Total Cost of Ownership

In global scenarios-including cross-border e-commerce and smart retail-SUNMI's dual certifications create measurable advantages for enterprise customers.

  • One-click secure deployment: Built on the Google Android Enterprise platform, customers can configure and manage SUNMI devices seamlessly across international operations, protecting corporate data while safeguarding personal privacy.
  • Future-ready investment: Google's guaranteed Android version and security patch updates extend the lifecycle of hardware deployments, ensuring a higher return on enterprise investments.

Technology Leadership: From Compliance to Real-World Impact

  • Scenario leadership: As an AER-certified BIoT mobile POS solution, the SUNMI L3 sets a benchmark, with more SUNMI products expected to follow. This achievement goes beyond baseline compatibility, demonstrating how SUNMI's engineering is purpose-built to meet the demands of high-value global applications.
  • Global standards: Within the Android enterprise ecosystem, SUNMI has reached the industry's top tier.

Earning the Google Gold Partner certification not only validates SUNMI's technology leadership but also represents an important milestone in its global strategy. Frank Yuan, Head of Product at SUNMI, stated: "The dual honors are the outcome of SUNMI's 'technology + scenario' strategy. We will continue to deepen our collaboration with Google to accelerate digital transformation across industries such as retail and food service, further positioning SUNMI as the partner of choice for businesses worldwide." For corporate customers, SUNMI remains dedicated to delivering best-in-class products and a comprehensive Android enterprise platform.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081156/sunmi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunmi-named-google-android-enterprise-gold-partner-and-earns-aer-certification-setting-a-global-benchmark-for-smart-commercial-devices-302567980.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.