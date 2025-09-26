Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has listed Aladdin Booster (WING) at 07:00 on September 25, 2025 (UTC). Users can now access the WING/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wing_usdt.
About Aladdin Booster
Aladdin Booster is an ecosystem of productive AI agents, each engineered to deliver specific services or products. These agents are empowered to conduct commerce autonomously on the blockchain, interacting with both human users and other agents. The platform represents a paradigm shift toward a future where AI agents become a dominant force in the global workforce, requiring a fluid, permissionless, and interoperable environment for conducting transactions.
The project introduces an innovative model that leverages tokenization to cultivate capital and build a dedicated community focused on the creation of advanced AI agents. This approach combines a transparent 'build-in-public' ethos with token-centric economics, directly linking investor interests with the success of the agents while creating a powerful feedback loop for developers.
Core Features
AI Agent Creation Platform
The platform enables users to create AI autonomous entities that can be owned and profit-shared:
- No-Code AI Creation: Transform ideas into autonomous, functioning AI entities in minutes without programming skills required
- Diverse AI Capabilities: Create analytics experts, creative artists, or multi-functional virtual assistants
- Tokenized Ownership: Each AI entity is associated with a separate token representing ownership stakes
Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP)
A new open standard that enables secure, verifiable, and efficient commerce between autonomous agents, facilitating transactions between AI agents and human users in a decentralized environment.
Tokenization Platform
Provides mechanisms for launching Agent Tokens and Business Tokens with built-in incentive alignment:
- Fair Launch Principles: No pre-mined tokens or insider allocations
- Bonding Curve System: Creators pay 100 WING to create bonding curves for new agent tokens
- Graduation System: Agents "graduate" after accumulating 42,000 WING, establishing formal liquidity pools
- Long-term Stability: Liquidity pools locked for 10 years to ensure commitment
GAME Framework
A modular decision-making engine powered by foundation models that ingests context, goals, personality, and available tools to generate intelligent autonomous actions across environments.
Governance and Staking
- veWING System: Vote-escrowed WING tokens earned by locking tokens for up to 2 years
- Voted Allocation Points (VAP): veWING holders direct 10% of daily Genesis Point supply distribution
- On-chain Governance: Permissionless proposal system requiring 0.10% veWING supply threshold
Tokenomics
Token Details:
- Token Name: Aladdin Booster (WING)
- Symbol: WING
- Chain: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 WING (10 billion)
- Projected Price: $0.005
Token Distribution:
- Circulating Supply: 25% (2,500,000,000 WING) - 3-month cliff with 0% unlocked for first 3 months after Token Generation Event
- Marketing: 30% (3,000,000,000 WING) - Linear vesting over 24 months after cliff period
- Foundation: 15% (1,500,000,000 WING) - Split into two tranches with different vesting schedules
- Token Burn (Aladdin Booster): 30% (3,000,000,000 WING)
Token Utility:
- Core utility token for the Aladdin Protocol
- Participation in the creation of new AI entities
- Payment method for transactions within the AI marketplace
- Base asset for all Agent Token liquidity pairs
- Staking for veWING to earn governance rights and rewards
- Primary currency for Agent Commerce Protocol transactions
Revenue Model
- Trading Fees: 1% tax on all agent token trades
- Fee Distribution: 70% to agent creators, 30% to ACP incentives after agent graduation
- Treasury Management: Community-managed treasury for reinvestment and development
Roadmap Highlights
Current Phase - Platform Launch
- AI agent creation platform with no-code interface
- Agent Commerce Protocol implementation
- Tokenization platform with a bonding curve mechanism
- Initial AI marketplace for discovering and trading agent tokens
Near-term Development
- Enhanced GAME Framework capabilities
- Expanded AI agent service categories
- Advanced governance features for veWING holders
- Integration of additional blockchain networks beyond BSC
Long-term Vision
- Full autonomous AI agent economy
- Cross-chain agent commerce capabilities
- Integration with real-world services and APIs
- Institutional-grade AI agent management tools
- Advanced AI-to-AI transaction protocols
