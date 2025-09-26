Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, has listed Aladdin Booster (WING) at 07:00 on September 25, 2025 (UTC). Users can now access the WING/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wing_usdt.

About Aladdin Booster

Aladdin Booster is an ecosystem of productive AI agents, each engineered to deliver specific services or products. These agents are empowered to conduct commerce autonomously on the blockchain, interacting with both human users and other agents. The platform represents a paradigm shift toward a future where AI agents become a dominant force in the global workforce, requiring a fluid, permissionless, and interoperable environment for conducting transactions.

The project introduces an innovative model that leverages tokenization to cultivate capital and build a dedicated community focused on the creation of advanced AI agents. This approach combines a transparent 'build-in-public' ethos with token-centric economics, directly linking investor interests with the success of the agents while creating a powerful feedback loop for developers.

Core Features

AI Agent Creation Platform

The platform enables users to create AI autonomous entities that can be owned and profit-shared:

No-Code AI Creation: Transform ideas into autonomous, functioning AI entities in minutes without programming skills required

Diverse AI Capabilities: Create analytics experts, creative artists, or multi-functional virtual assistants

Tokenized Ownership: Each AI entity is associated with a separate token representing ownership stakes

Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP)

A new open standard that enables secure, verifiable, and efficient commerce between autonomous agents, facilitating transactions between AI agents and human users in a decentralized environment.

Tokenization Platform

Provides mechanisms for launching Agent Tokens and Business Tokens with built-in incentive alignment:

Fair Launch Principles: No pre-mined tokens or insider allocations

Bonding Curve System: Creators pay 100 WING to create bonding curves for new agent tokens

Graduation System: Agents "graduate" after accumulating 42,000 WING, establishing formal liquidity pools

Long-term Stability: Liquidity pools locked for 10 years to ensure commitment

GAME Framework

A modular decision-making engine powered by foundation models that ingests context, goals, personality, and available tools to generate intelligent autonomous actions across environments.

Governance and Staking

veWING System: Vote-escrowed WING tokens earned by locking tokens for up to 2 years

Voted Allocation Points (VAP): veWING holders direct 10% of daily Genesis Point supply distribution

On-chain Governance: Permissionless proposal system requiring 0.10% veWING supply threshold

Tokenomics

Token Details:

Token Name: Aladdin Booster (WING)

Symbol: WING

Chain: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 WING (10 billion)

Projected Price: $0.005

Token Distribution:

Circulating Supply: 25% (2,500,000,000 WING) - 3-month cliff with 0% unlocked for first 3 months after Token Generation Event

Marketing: 30% (3,000,000,000 WING) - Linear vesting over 24 months after cliff period

Foundation: 15% (1,500,000,000 WING) - Split into two tranches with different vesting schedules

Token Burn (Aladdin Booster): 30% (3,000,000,000 WING)

Token Utility:

Core utility token for the Aladdin Protocol

Participation in the creation of new AI entities

Payment method for transactions within the AI marketplace

Base asset for all Agent Token liquidity pairs

Staking for veWING to earn governance rights and rewards

Primary currency for Agent Commerce Protocol transactions

Revenue Model

Trading Fees: 1% tax on all agent token trades

Fee Distribution: 70% to agent creators, 30% to ACP incentives after agent graduation

Treasury Management: Community-managed treasury for reinvestment and development

Roadmap Highlights

Current Phase - Platform Launch

AI agent creation platform with no-code interface

Agent Commerce Protocol implementation

Tokenization platform with a bonding curve mechanism

Initial AI marketplace for discovering and trading agent tokens

Near-term Development

Enhanced GAME Framework capabilities

Expanded AI agent service categories

Advanced governance features for veWING holders

Integration of additional blockchain networks beyond BSC

Long-term Vision

Full autonomous AI agent economy

Cross-chain agent commerce capabilities

Integration with real-world services and APIs

Institutional-grade AI agent management tools

Advanced AI-to-AI transaction protocols

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

