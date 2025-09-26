Theon International's €50m order, with €150m of options, is driven by the investment in new product development to expand beyond traditional night vision systems to meet the requirements of the enhanced, integrated modern battlefield, along with the recent investment to expand the group's presence in Europe. From a financial perspective, the expansion of the order book provides further clarity to management's anticipated growth profile, a further roadmap for which is expected at the upcoming capital markets event.

