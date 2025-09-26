Sterlite Technologies Ltd.: STL deepens partnership with Netomnia to accelerate the UK's future-ready full-fibre rollout

- End-to-end FTTH solutions from advanced optical fibre cables to high-performance connectivity to speed rollout and lower total cost of ownership

MUMBAI, India and LONDON, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, has expanded its long-standing partnership with Netomnia, the UK's second-largest alternative network provider (Alt-Net). Together, the companies co-develop advanced optical solutions that underpin Netomnia's capitalefficient, future-ready full-fibre network across the UK.

Netomnia is deploying a native 10 Gbps XGS-PON full-fibre network engineered for scale and efficiency. Together with YouFibre and brsk, Netomnia now serves 2.8 million premises serviceable, and ~400,000 connected premises. With an annual build rate of one million premises, Netomnia is on track to achieve three million premises serviceable by the end of 2025 and is targeting five million by the end of 2027.

With nearly two decades of experience in the region, a robust global supply chain and a strong ethos of cocreation with its customers, STL continues to play a key role in enabling Netomnia's rapid and efficient network rollouts.

With this new multi-year partnership, STL will now offer end-to-end FTTH connectivity solutions to Netomnia, including both optical fibre cables and optical connectivity solutions for faster FTTX rollouts. STL's optical fibre cable solutions offer an impressive ~20% average area reduction, improving duct utilisation and blow performance while reducing material consumption and carbon footprint. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, STL helps Netomnia accelerate rollout speed and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO).

"We're building an uncompromising full-fibre network for the UK's future needs," said Jeremy Chelot, Group CEO, Netomnia, YouFibre and brsk. "To deliver at speed and scale, we rely on partners who innovate with us. STL's technology and co-development approach help us roll out a reliable, future-ready network built for whatever comes next."

Commenting on this, Rahul Puri, CEO, Optical Networking Business, STL, said: "Our partnership with Netomnia has been truly special, and it's a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision. We're incredibly excited about the journey ahead with Netomnia. Together, we'll continue to cocreate, co-innovate, and build a future that's connected, efficient, and transformative."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

About Netomnia

Netomnia is a wholesale fibre operator, the UK's fourth-largest full-fibre network. With an ambitious rollout plan to reach 5 million premises serviceable by 2027, backed by over £1.6 billion in funding, we are building an uncompromising, capital-efficient fibre network that delivers tomorrow's innovations today. The Netomnia network is where the most powerful internet lives, redefining what's possible for businesses and communities across the UK. For more information, visit: www.netomnia.com

