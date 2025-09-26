Original-Research: mVISE AG - from NuWays AG



26.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Classification of NuWays AG to mVISE AG Company Name: mVISE AG ISIN: DE0006204589 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 26.09.2025 Target price: EUR 1.30 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

H1'25: Strong margin improvements despite weaker top-line H1 EBITDA comes in at € 0.5m, implying a 16.5% margin

Successful bond refinancing at favourable conditions H1'25 sales came in at € 3.1m (eNuW: € 3.9m), representing a 34% yoy decline caused by (1) the

reorganization of the business model (i.e. reducing workforce to achieve improved utilization + active

discontinuation of low-margin projects) as well as current market weakness leading to reduced order

volumes by clients.



Remarkably, profitability even improved on the other hand. H1'25 EBITDA came in at € 0.5m

(eNuW: € 0.6m), implying a strong margin uplift to 16.5% (+6.6pp yoy). This comes on the back of

the successful restructuring, which led to a leaner cost base especially concerning personnel (-59%

yoy), improved production control, and the transition from a pure project-driven IT service provider to

a software-focused business model with recurring revenues.



Against this backdrop, adj. FCF (excl. gains from waiver of receivables in connection with repayment

of bank liabilities) arrived at € 0.4m (H1'24: € -0.03m), thus indicating strong earnings quality amid a

76% cash conversion.



While management did not make any specific comments on the FY guidance, we regard this as a

confirmation of the € 1.3m EBITDA target, in line with our updated estimates. In our view, this looks

plausible considering an improved top-line development in H2 (eNuW new: € 3.8m) as well as further

efficiency gains.

Successful refinancing. Following the refinancing of its bank debt in Q1'25, mVISE has now also

successfully reallocated its 22/26 convertible. Furthermore, a legally secured option was established

to extend the bond's maturity to 2030, with an increased strike of € 1.85 and the coupon remaining at

an attractive 4.5% - a structure we consider highly favorable for the company. Importantly, in this

case mVISE would have no major debt maturities in the next four years, enabling management to

fully focus on the planned business transformation.



Capital reduction. At last week's EGM, shareholders approved the previously announced capital

reduction via a reverse stock split (10:1 ratio). On this basis, management intends to carry out a cash

capital increase with subscription rights, followed by a private placement, for which new investors

already expressed interest, according to management.



Contingent upon the success of the capital measure, mVISE is an a strong position to further

transform the business into an active investment platform, pursuing a Buy & Build strategy. Initial

transactions will likely involve minority stakes, with the goal of combining risk control with the

continued involvement of existing shareholders. Unlike traditional serial acquirers, mVISE intends to

pursue a central, hands-on approach, actively supporting its portfolio companies to accelerate

organic growth and create synergies. First acquisition discussions are already underway, and

management expects to complete initial transactions within FY25.



Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of € 1.30 based on DCF.







You can download the research here: 22ff124e-5923-4307-8726-96e44f30d379-en-1758866527491

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research



Web: www.nuways-ag.com



Email: research@nuways-ag.com



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag



Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany



