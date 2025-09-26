McLaren Racing announces Groq as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and WOKING, United Kingdom, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Racing has announced leading inference provider Groq as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

Groq will support the McLaren F1 Team in continuing its long history of turning innovation into advantage, with the integration of Groq's custom LPU chip - the technology used for AI inference - that has been purpose-built to deliver fast, cost-efficient intelligence.

As part of the partnership, Groq technology will fuel decision-making, supporting the McLaren F1 Team with analysis, development and real-time insight, as well as supercharging the processing power McLaren needs to perform efficiently.

Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said:

"Formula 1 is about performance under pressure, so we're excited to begin working with Groq to help deliver inference at the speed we need to support us in our efforts to stay at the front of the grid."

Chelsey Susin Kantor, Chief Marketing Officer, Groq, said:

"McLaren and Groq share the same foundations: speed, precision, and the efficiency needed to win. We're proud to deliver the high-performance, low-cost compute that fuels McLaren on the track and beyond."

The Groq logo will feature on the McLaren Formula 1 Team race cars from the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing - Official Website

About Groq

Groq is the inference infrastructure powering AI with the speed and cost efficiency it demands. Founded in 2016, Groq created the LPU and GroqCloud, a vertically integrated platform built to deliver unmatched price-performance. Today, Groq is a cornerstone of the American AI Stack, trusted by more than two million developers and leading enterprises worldwide.

