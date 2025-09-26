ChainUp Catalyzes Key Dialogue on Digital Assets Regulation with 400 Executives Ahead of TOKEN2049 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a global leader in digital asset technology solutions, will host its flagship event, "The All Time High (ATH) Night: Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth" on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, at Lantern Singapore. This highly-anticipated event is poised to be the go-to event for senior decision-markers shaping the next chapter of digital finance.

More than a networking evening, "The ATH Night" is designed as a strategic platform for collaboration, dialogue, and deal-making, where a curated group of 400 C-suite executives, founders, investors, and innovators will explore the opportunities and challenges as the industry transitions into a more mature, regulated, and institutionally driven era.

"Our role goes beyond being a technology provider. We are building a collaborative ecosystem that empowers traditional institutions, enterprises and innovative businesses to confidently embrace digital assets," said Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp. "The ATH Night, gathering global exchanges, blockchain projects, stablecoin issuers, payment and financial institutions, creates a vital space for exchanging ideas and forging partnerships that will define the future of finance."

To facilitate robust conversations on the growth of digital assets in a regulated landscape, ChainUp has joined forces with its global partners, including co-host SAFEbit and partners like Amazon Web Services (AWS), eCloudrover, CZR, Paybis, Rapidz, Sumsub, Bitbaby, DogScan, Mercuryo, VeloDB, and Volet. This collaboration highlights a shared mission to advance innovation and build trust in the digital asset ecosystem.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, attendees will also stand a chance to win exclusive lucky draw prizes - including premium tech gadgets and luxury items worth over USD20,000.

Event Details

The ATH Night: Unlocking Infinite B2B Digital Assets Growth

Date: 30 September 2025, Tuesday

30 September 2025, Tuesday Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM SGT (Registration starts at 7:30PM)

8:00 PM - 11:00 PM SGT (Registration starts at 7:30PM) Venue: Lantern Singapore (@The Fullerton Bay Hotel)

Attendance is curated and limited to ensure high-quality networking experience. Secure your place now: https://lu.ma/ytn136vf .

At TOKEN2049 Singapore (Booth PB4-11), ChainUp will be showcasing its institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure solutions. These include advanced trading, secure custody, and tokenization platforms designed to power the next generation of finance.

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from blockchain-native companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, asset tokenization, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/ .

