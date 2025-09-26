Loop requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20250924618979 Issued September 24 "Loop 2025 State of Ecommerce Returns Report: UK retailers risk loyalty loss with 78% of returns ending in refunds and lowest exchange rates globally" be killed.

The release was issued in error by Loop.

A replacement release will not be issued.

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Sophie Brown Communications Ltd

sophie@sophiebcomms.com

+44 (0)7919 098893

Danielle Heximer

danielle@hexcomms.uk

+44 (0)7870 596 298