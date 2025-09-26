Anzeige
26.09.2025 09:24 Uhr
AiMOGA Robotics: World's First: AiMOGA Robot Achieves Full CE Certification for Humanoids, Covering Both Hardware and Software

WUHU, China, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2025, "Mornine," the first humanoid robot developed by AiMOGA Robotics, officially achieved three core EU certifications-CE-MD (Machinery Safety), CE-RED (Radio Equipment), and EN 18031 (Cybersecurity and Data Protection)-becoming the world's first humanoid robot certified in both hardware and software under the European Union framework.

Authoritative Certifications: Setting a New Global Benchmark for Humanoid Robots

The certifications were conducted by TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized independent testing organization. The CE-MD certificate covers mechanical, electrical, and functional safety across system design and development. CE-RED evaluates the electromagnetic compatibility and signal stability of wireless communication modules. EN 18031, enforced by the EU from August 1, 2025, focuses on cybersecurity and data protection, with Mornine passing both EN 18031-1:2024 and EN 18031-2:2024-making it the first humanoid robot to do so.

CE-MD Certificate(EU Machinery Directive) & CE-RED Certificate (EU Radio Equipment Directive)

Technical Rigor Behind Fast Certification: Building a Full-Spectrum Safety System

The certification spans multiple dimensions-including structural components, power modules, LiDAR, communication interfaces, operating systems, lighting safety, RoHS hazardous substance testing, and WEEE environmental compliance-establishing a full-module closed-loop testing process. This represents the most comprehensive CE certification to date in the humanoid robotics field.

From Global Pilots to Scalable Delivery: Building a Repeatable Deployment Framework

With CE certification secured, AiMOGA is now authorized to sell, deploy, and service its humanoid robots across EU member states. Mornine has already been deployed in 4S dealerships in Malaysia, the UAE, and South Africa-supporting tasks such as vehicle walkthroughs, multilingual interaction, and personalized services.

Beyond compliance, AiMOGA is actively building an integrated delivery model combining certification, scenario validation, and standard deployment. The model is adaptable to sectors, including automotive retail, public service, and education-supporting scalable, replicable deployment of humanoid robots globally.

As the world's first humanoid robot company to achieve the EU's triple certification for both hardware and software, AiMOGA is setting the stage for technological evolution ahead of the upcoming 2025 Chery International User Summit. Guided by the principle of "CO-CREATE•CO-DEFINE", AiMOGA Robotics will leverage real-world commercial applications as a foundation to help shape the global path toward humanoid robot standardization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782737/CE_MD_Certificate__EU_Machinery_Directive____CE_RED_Certificate__EU_Radio.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-first-aimoga-robot-achieves-full-ce-certification-for-humanoids-covering-both-hardware-and-software-302568037.html

