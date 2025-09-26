Market conditions present challenges and opportunities for reinsurers domiciled in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to a new AM Best report. Increased natural catastrophe activity, volatile oil prices, heightened geopolitical tension, increased public debt burdens and high inflation are some of the hurdles MENA reinsurers are currently navigating.

However, the Best's Market Segment Report, "Conditions are Testing, but MENA Reinsurance Capacity Remains Dynamic and Abundant", notes that despite a turbulent operating landscape, the region remains attractive for reinsurers with new capacity entering the market. Reinsurance opportunities remain plentiful despite high risk factors, benefitting from positive pricing momentum and growing primary insurance markets.

For previously published global reinsurance reports, please go to AM Best's Reinsurance Information centre. In addition, please visit the AM Best TV event playlist for coverage of AM Best's reinsurance market briefing from Rendez-Vous de September in Monte Carlo and executive interviews during the conference, along with video interviews on AM Best's global reinsurance reports.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=v358283.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250926415064/en/

Contacts:

Emily Thompson

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0291

emily.thompson@ambest.com

Jessica Botelho-Young, CA

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0310

jessica.botelho-young@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Richard Hayes

Research Manager Content Editor

+44 20 7397 0326

richard.hayes@ambest.com