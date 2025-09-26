Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Investor Webinar

September 26

26 September 2025

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company") ("WWH LN")

Investor Webinar:Tuesday, 21 October, 3pm UK time (1 hour duration)

The Company is pleased to announce that Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk, lead portfolio managers, will be providing an update on the Company, including investment performance and portfolio positioning for the rest of 2025 and into 2026, on Tuesday, 21 October 2025 at 3pm UK time. The presentation is expected to last approximately 30 minutes with time for questions and answers in the second half, with the aim to complete the webinar by 4pm.

With the number of drug approvals at record levels and the development of novel technologies becoming ever more important, the Company provides investors with an exposure to a range of investment themes and companies driving innovation across the whole of the healthcare sector. Recent performance has improved and valuations have begun to pull away from recent lows presenting an increasingly more favourable environment for the sector.

The webinar is open to all professional existing and prospective shareholders. Registration is free and a certificate of attendance can be provided if appropriate also. The webinar will also be made available on the Frostrow Capital YouTube page .

Those interested should contact Frostrow Investor Relations here to register: ir@frostrow.com

