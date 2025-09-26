



BANGKOK, Sept 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - SCGJWD Logistics PCL (SET: SJWD), the largest integrated logistics and supply chain service provider in ASEAN, is further expanding its cold storage warehouse business, increasing coverage from the 'CLMV + China' group to Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. This enlarged regional cluster reinforces the Company's position as a strong Cold Chain Hub in ASEAN, capitalizing on the growth of cold storage in the region, and leveraging cold storage as a growth driver to its core business.Mr. Bunn Kasemsup, Co-CEO of SCGJWD Logistics, revealed that the Company recognizes the economic growth potential of Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore as leading ASEAN countries driving regional economies. "We are expanding our cold storage warehouse and temperature-controlled transport business from the 'CLMV + China' group of countries (Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Vietnam + China) to these SEAsian countries to enhance the potential for SJWD to become a Cold Chain Hub in ASEAN - a strong center of the cold storage warehouse business in ASEAN, including the creation of a regional cold storage warehouse clusters."SJWD has invested in logistics services in Indonesia since 2017, through joint venture PT SCG Barito Logistics, and is capable of providing Indonesia-wide logistics services, covering the country's major islands, namely Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Bali, and Maluku. The services include land transport, general warehousing, and dangerous goods storage with a fleet of more than 200 trucks. In 2025, SJWD expects to realize a revenue of US$45 million, an 8% year-on-year increase, mainly from serving customers within the SCG Group and Thai companies investing in Indonesia. SJWD has also entered into a joint venture with the Samudera Group, a major Indonesian shipping line operator, to manage cold storage warehouses, and is in negotiations for a business collaboration with a major Indonesian cold storage warehouse operator, which runs seven cold storage warehouses with a combined capacity of 30,000-40,000 pallets.In the Philippines, SJWD partnered with Royal Cargo, Inc (RCI), a leading integrated logistics and cold storage service provider in the country, to establish SCG Logistics Philippines Co., Ltd., a joint venture in 2023. SJWD recognized growth opportunities in the cold storage business in the Philippines and the potential of Royal Cargo, which operates over 140,000 square meters of cold storage space, capable of accommodating over 33,000 pallets. Discussions are currently underway to further expand investment in the Philippines.Malaysia was the latest country SJWD has invested in, partnering with Swift Haulage Berhad (SWIFT), a major integrated logistics service provider listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange, to establish joint venture Swift Cold Chain Sdn Bhd to invest in three cold storage warehouse projects. These are: (1) The GVL Cold Chain project, within Shah Alam International Logistics Hub covering approximately 11,000 m2 with a 10,000-pallet capacity. Construction is expected to be completed in Q4 2025 for service in early 2026; (2) The cold storage warehouse project in Johor Bahru covering 10,000 m2 with the capacity to store 10,000 pallets. Preparations to start construction are currently under way and are expected to be completed in Q4 2026. Both these projects will require a total investment of more than 800 million baht; (3) The cold storage warehouse construction project in Penang, with an area of 10,000 to 20,000 m2. This project is expected to be finalized in Q1 2027."SJWD prioritizes the expansion of its logistics clusters in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, all of which are leading ASEAN countries with high growth potential. However, due to their archipelago-like geography, freight transport requires expertise and a truly comprehensive service network including solutions to meet the specific needs and addressing logistics and supply chain issues for customers. Therefore, we offer a wide range of services, including land, rail, and water transport; cold storage; general warehousing; and international freight forwarding, to meet the logistics needs of customers in each country and to ship goods from Singapore to Malaysia, the Philippines, or Indonesia," Mr. Bunn said.Mr. Charvanin Bunditkitsada, Co-CEO of SJWD, stated that the 'CLMV + China' markets are strategically important for SJWD's cold storage business, with a broad market base covering both domestic consumption and import-export markets. This collaboration enables SJWD to connect and enhance its cross-border transportation services for temperature-controlled goods and general goods on the Thailand-ASEAN-China route. This has also led SJWD to adapt its transportation models and routes, including providing cross-border transportation services from other countries to Cambodia during the border closure period.SJWD, in collaboration with its partner (RMA), has expanded its cold storage warehouse in Cambodia by 1,200 m2, bringing the total floor area to 3,400 m2, with an investment of US$550,000 (approximately 17.5 million baht). Recently, the Company partnered with Express Food Group (EFG), Cambodia's major operator of food chain franchises, including The Pizza Company, Dairy Queen, and Swensen's, to import and transport cooking equipment from Thailand to Cambodia. The Company offered a solution during border closure by adjusting the transportation route through Laos and Vietnam to Cambodia, as well as by sea routes. Furthermore, the Company provided services to 'TOUS les JOURS', a customer of EFG, to transport baking ingredients from Vietnam to its 6-7 branches in Cambodia. The Company also plans to expand its logistics services through a collaboration with its Vietnamese partner Transimex, which is a comprehensive end-to-end logistics provider, to supply temperature-controlled freight services for BigC.SJWD's goal is to make cold storage and temperature-controlled transportation a core growth driver, which aligns with the overall projection of the cold storage business in ASEAN from 2022 to 2027. A good example is Indonesia, whose total cold storage market is expected to increase by nearly 80%, from US$6.9 to US$12.5 billion. The Philippines' market is likewise expected to increase by 46.5% from US$5 to US$7.4 billion. Malaysia's market is expected to increase by 29.5% from US$1.836 to US$2.377 billion, and Singapore's market is forecast to increase by 25.6 percent from US$829 million to US$1.041 billion, while Vietnam's market is projected to increase by 47.2% from US$4.3 to US$6.4 billion, and Thailand's market is expected to increase by 38.7% from US$3.4 to US$4.7 billion.In Thailand, SJWD is currently expanding its investment in ten cold storage warehouses in six provinces, covering strategic industrial areas of Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Chachoengsao, and Saraburi, as well as the northern province of Chiang Mai, with a combined floor area of over 160,000 square meters, able to support over 100,000 tons of goods or approximately 240,000 pallets. Plans are also afoot to expand investment in Surat Thani and Khon Kaen provinces to increase service potential to ultimately cover all regions of Thailand.For more information, please visit https://www.scgjwd.com/en.Press release by MT Multimedia Company Limited for SCGJWD Logistics Plc.For more information, please contact:Thiyaporn Sriadunphan (Dah)Tel: +66 87 556 6974E-mail: thiyaporn.s@mtmultimedia.comAbout SCGJWD Logistics PCL (SET: SJWD)SCGJWD Logistics PCL was created when SCG Logistics Management Co Ltd and JWD InfoLogistics PCL, two leading logistics and supply chain service providers at the ASEAN level, together announced a merger deal on Oct 24, 2022, to become the largest Integrated Logistics and Supply Chains Solutions Provider in ASEAN. Formally recognized on Feb 24, 2023, the Company is managed jointly by Co-Chief Executive Officers (Co-CEOs) Mr. Bunn Kasemsup, representing SCGL, and Mr. Charvanin Bunditkitsada, representing JWD. 