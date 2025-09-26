MemeCore KBW 2025 Side Event "HALLOMEME: Ride Until Next Morning" Concludes with Great Success

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemeCore, the first Layer 1 blockchain built for Meme 2.0, successfully concluded its Korean Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025 side event, "HALLOMEME: Ride Until Next Morning," on September 23 at Lotte World Adventure in Seoul.

The event drew strong interest with approximately 5,000 participants. To ensure safety and order, MemeCore deployed nearly 300 safety and security personnel throughout the venue.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the event transformed Lotte World into an overnight festival where blockchain met culture. Hosted by Lee Yong Ju and Park Se Mi of Psick Univ, the stage came alive with performances by Jay Park, Chungha, GRAY, Zion.T, and Giriboy. A grand lucky draw with generous prizes further amplified the excitement among the audience.

MemeCore's HALLOMEME: Ride Until Next Morning represented a clear departure from traditional crypto gatherings. Instead of being developer- or investor-focused, the event allowed the general public to experience Web3 through fun and entertainment. Many participants were heard asking, "Is this really a crypto event?" - highlighting its mainstream appeal and natural accessibility.

Guests pre-registered through the Luma platform, and only $M token holders were admitted. Inside, roller coaster rides and a QR stamp mission spanning 12 attractions let participants experience blockchain wallets not as investment tools but as playful, game-like features. By combining the amusement park with K-culture, the event created a true cultural bridge where both local and international attendees came together seamlessly.

The event was further supported by leading partners from both Web2 and Web3, including T1, Peaches One Universe, 4:33, Vonaer, SuperStory, EVOS, and BC Card. Their involvement demonstrated a new model of collaboration where memes, fandom IP, and esports converged - cementing HALLOMEME as one of the highlights of KBW 2025.

Notably, several industry leaders also attended the event, including Josh Ahn, COO of T1; Xie Jiayin, Head of Greater China at Bitget; Smokey, CEO of Berachain; Ryo, CEO of Peaches; and Victor, Co-Founder of Manta Network. Their presence underscored the global significance of the event and its role as a hub where Web2 and Web3 leaders connected.

MemeCore CEO Jun commented: "HALLOMEME was not just another crypto meetup. It was a convergence of culture, entertainment, and esports where Web2 and Web3 came together. The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed were clear signals of Web3's mainstream adoption. Going forward, MemeCore will continue to communicate our Meme 2.0 vision not through speculation, but through fun, culture, and meaningful community engagement."

MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain specifically designed for Meme 2.0 - a new paradigm in which meme coins evolve beyond speculative hype into long-term cultural and economic assets, powered by community-driven virality. MemeCore introduces the Viral Economy, rewarding both content virality and transaction activity to ensure that every meaningful interaction - whether social or on-chain - becomes part of a sustainable, value-generating ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://memecore.com

