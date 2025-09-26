The German mounting system specialist has developed a new vertical ground-mounted system compatible with commercially available framed PV modules.German mounting system specialist Clickcon has launched a vertical PV aluminum-framed, ground-mounted system for use as a privacy screen in residential and commercial applications. The Clickwall system was presented at the Solar&Storage Live Zurich 2025. While the unit on display featured hail-resistant bifacial 435 W full black modules supplied by Lithuania-based Solitek, it is compatible with "almost all commercially available framed PV modules," a ...

