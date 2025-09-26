In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China, rose 1.15% to $0.088/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with indications between $0.085-0.093/W. Forward curve indications moved higher across the board this week. Q4 2025 loading prices increased to $0.088/W, Q1 to Q3 2026 loading cargoes to $0.089/W, and Q4 2026 loading cargoes to $0.090/W. In the domestic market, OPIS assessed TOPCon module prices at CNY 0.696 ($0.098)/W ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...