China Datang Corp. says it will launch a 2,000?V solar testing base in China's Hainan province to validate high-voltage modules under tropical coastal conditions.China Datang Corp., through its subsidiary Datang Hainan Energy Development, has unveiled the world's first 2,000?V photovoltaic validation and certification base in Wenchang, China's Hainan province. The facility, which is intended to validate next-generation high-voltage PV systems under tropical coastal conditions, seeks to bridge laboratory theory and real-world performance in high-temperature, high-humidity, and salt-spray environments. ...

