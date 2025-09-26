Scientists have used a CPLEX-based MIP model and tested it on a section of the 10 MW Masdar City Solar Photovoltaic Plant. In their simulation, they assume the use of two robotic cleaners to operate over a 90-day horizon. Total cleaning costs were estimated at $7,987.A research team led by scientists from the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) University of Sharjah has developed a novel model to optimize the cleaning schedule of PV panels in power plants located in deserts. They have demonstrated the technique using data from a 10 MW solar power plant in Masdar City, located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ...

