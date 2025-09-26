In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Japan, Thailand, South Korea, eastern China and Taiwan all recorded solar irradiance above seasonal norms in August, while Indonesia and Malaysia experienced declines.High temperatures and heavy rainfall made for a record-breaking August across parts of Asia, but sunshine still broke through in many key solar regions, according to analysis using the Solcast API. While the monsoon season delivered significant moisture to much of the continent, several countries managed to record above-average solar irradiance, particularly ...

