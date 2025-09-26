Igraine Plc - Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2025

THE DIRECTORS OF IGRAINE PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Igraine Plc, the investment issuer focused on opportunities within the alternative energy and the life sciences and breakthrough technologies sectors is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. These interim results reflect the Company's ongoing investment activities and financial position during the period under review. The Board continues to monitor opportunities aligned with Igraine's investment strategy and will update shareholders as appropriate.

The interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025 have not been reviewed or audited.

On behalf of the Board

David Levis

Director and Chief Executive Officer

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

For the period ended 30 June 2025

Igraine plc 6 mths to 6 mths to 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 £ GBP £ GBP Revenue - - Cost of Sales - - Gross Profit/(Loss) - - Other Operating Income 13,448 - Gain/(Loss) on revaluation of investments (34,819) 37,581 Administrative Expenses (104,381) (105,374) Loss before Investment Activities (125,752) (67,793) Interest income - 391 Loss before Amortisation of Preference Shares (125,752) (67,402) Loss before Taxation (125,752) (67,402) Taxation Expense - - Total Loss attributable to Equity Holders of the Company (125,752) (67,402)

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

As at 30 June 2025

Igraine plc As at As at As at 30 June 31 Dec 30 June 2025 2024 2024 £ GBP £ GBP £ GBP Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment - - 423 Investments 57,626 92,445 234,219 Intangibles 124,288 124,288 - 181,914 216,733 234,642 Current assets Trade and other receivables 31,566 26,363 52,519 Cash and cash equivalents 33,330 7,273 84,191 64,896 33,636 136,710 Total assets 246,810 250,369 371,352 Equity and liabilities Equity Issued share capital 589,495 589,495 588,785 Share Premium 2,070,410 2,070,410 1,946,995 Other reserves 46,116 46,116 46,116 Retained earnings (2,754,656) (2,628,904) (2,444,785) Total (deficit)/equity (48,635) 77,117 137,111 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 162,102 60,133 14,806 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 133,343 113,119 219,435 Total liabilities 295,445 173,252 234,241 Total equity and liabilities 246,810 250,369 371,352

Notes to the balance sheet

Post Balance sheet events

Subsequent to the period end the following occurred:

Fixit Medical Ltd, an investee company, completed a director financing at a subscription price of £1,150 per share, resulting in the Company's holding being revalued at £499,100.