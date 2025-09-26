Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 11:18 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Igraine Plc - Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2025

Igraine Plc - Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

THE DIRECTORS OF IGRAINE PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

26 September 2025

Igraine Plc

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2025

Igraine plc, Directors Statement,

Igraine Plc, the investment issuer focused on opportunities within the alternative energy and the life sciences and breakthrough technologies sectors is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. These interim results reflect the Company's ongoing investment activities and financial position during the period under review. The Board continues to monitor opportunities aligned with Igraine's investment strategy and will update shareholders as appropriate.

The interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025 have not been reviewed or audited.

On behalf of the Board

David Levis

Director and Chief Executive Officer

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries

Company:

David Levis (Chief Executive Officer)

Investor relations : info@igraineplc.com

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

For the period ended 30 June 2025

Igraine plc
6 mths to6 mths to
30 June30 June
20252024
£ GBP£ GBP
Revenue--
Cost of Sales--
Gross Profit/(Loss)- -
Other Operating Income13,448 -
Gain/(Loss) on revaluation of investments(34,819)37,581
Administrative Expenses(104,381)(105,374)
Loss before Investment Activities(125,752)(67,793)
Interest income-391
Loss before Amortisation of Preference Shares(125,752)(67,402)
Loss before Taxation(125,752)(67,402)
Taxation Expense- -
Total Loss attributable to Equity Holders of the Company(125,752)(67,402)

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

As at 30 June 2025

Igraine plc
As atAs atAs at
30 June31 Dec30 June
202520242024
£ GBP£ GBP£ GBP
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment- -423
Investments57,626 92,445234,219
Intangibles124,288124,288-
181,914 216,733234,642
Current assets
Trade and other receivables31,566 26,36352,519
Cash and cash equivalents33,330 7,27384,191
64,896 33,636136,710
Total assets246,810250,369 371,352
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Issued share capital589,495589,495588,785
Share Premium2,070,4102,070,4101,946,995
Other reserves46,11646,11646,116
Retained earnings(2,754,656)(2,628,904) (2,444,785)
Total (deficit)/equity (48,635)77,117137,111
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings162,102 60,13314,806
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables133,343 113,119219,435
Total liabilities295,445173,252234,241
Total equity and liabilities 246,810 250,369371,352

Notes to the balance sheet

  1. Post Balance sheet events

Subsequent to the period end the following occurred:

Fixit Medical Ltd, an investee company, completed a director financing at a subscription price of £1,150 per share, resulting in the Company's holding being revalued at £499,100.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.