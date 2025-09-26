Igraine Plc - Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
THE DIRECTORS OF IGRAINE PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
26 September 2025
Igraine Plc
("Igraine" or "the Company")
Interim Results for the Half-Year to 30 June 2025
Igraine plc, Directors Statement,
Igraine Plc, the investment issuer focused on opportunities within the alternative energy and the life sciences and breakthrough technologies sectors is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. These interim results reflect the Company's ongoing investment activities and financial position during the period under review. The Board continues to monitor opportunities aligned with Igraine's investment strategy and will update shareholders as appropriate.
The interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025 have not been reviewed or audited.
On behalf of the Board
David Levis
Director and Chief Executive Officer
The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.
Enquiries
Company:
David Levis (Chief Executive Officer)
Investor relations : info@igraineplc.com
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930
INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
For the period ended 30 June 2025
|Igraine plc
|6 mths to
|6 mths to
|30 June
|30 June
|2025
|2024
|£ GBP
|£ GBP
|Revenue
|-
|-
|Cost of Sales
|-
|-
|Gross Profit/(Loss)
|-
|-
|Other Operating Income
|13,448
|-
|Gain/(Loss) on revaluation of investments
|(34,819)
|37,581
|Administrative Expenses
|(104,381)
|(105,374)
|Loss before Investment Activities
|(125,752)
|(67,793)
|Interest income
|-
|391
|Loss before Amortisation of Preference Shares
|(125,752)
|(67,402)
|Loss before Taxation
|(125,752)
|(67,402)
|Taxation Expense
|-
|-
|Total Loss attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
|(125,752)
|(67,402)
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
As at 30 June 2025
|Igraine plc
|As at
|As at
|As at
|30 June
|31 Dec
|30 June
|2025
|2024
|2024
|£ GBP
|£ GBP
|£ GBP
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|423
|Investments
|57,626
|92,445
|234,219
|Intangibles
|124,288
|124,288
|-
|181,914
|216,733
|234,642
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|31,566
|26,363
|52,519
|Cash and cash equivalents
|33,330
|7,273
|84,191
|64,896
|33,636
|136,710
|Total assets
|246,810
|250,369
|371,352
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Issued share capital
|589,495
|589,495
|588,785
|Share Premium
|2,070,410
|2,070,410
|1,946,995
|Other reserves
|46,116
|46,116
|46,116
|Retained earnings
|(2,754,656)
|(2,628,904)
|(2,444,785)
|Total (deficit)/equity
|(48,635)
|77,117
|137,111
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|162,102
|60,133
|14,806
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|133,343
|113,119
|219,435
|Total liabilities
|295,445
|173,252
|234,241
|Total equity and liabilities
|246,810
|250,369
|371,352
Notes to the balance sheet
- Post Balance sheet events
Subsequent to the period end the following occurred:
Fixit Medical Ltd, an investee company, completed a director financing at a subscription price of £1,150 per share, resulting in the Company's holding being revalued at £499,100.