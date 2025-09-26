Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hot Stock: KI-Boom treibt Kupfer in neue Dimensionen - jetzt profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
26.09.2025 11:23 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZCCM-IH Further Cautionary Announcement-SENS-019.09.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 26 September 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the Cautionary Announcement dated 06th August 2025, shareholders of ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") are advised that there is an ongoing transaction relating to the Company, the full impact of which is still being determined, and which may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercise caution and to seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 26 September 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 06 August 2025

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWealJhtkm7HnmxxZspsm2WXmm6UmZGZZZKbnGqca5yWnJtnlpyUZ5ecZnJll2dn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94221-zccm-ih-further-cautionary-announcement-sens-25.09.2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.