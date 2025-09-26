As the last of more than 1,100 scientific presentations wrap up today at the Bilbao Exhibition Center, pv magazine shares a few takeaways from an event that puts the latest solar technologies under the spotlight, and creates important connections between scientists and the solar industry.Over five rainy days in Bilbao this week, scientists and industry figures from across the renewable energy field got together for high level discussion of where solar stands, the challenges to maintaining high installation numbers and a growing share of the energy mix in Europe and beyond, and the new innovations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...