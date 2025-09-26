Presented by AL_SEASON in collaboration with ADÈLE Collections

Part of the Korean Craft Overseas Distribution Initiative of KCDF

An official program of Paris Design Week 2025

AL_SEASON, a creative brand that bridges Korean tradition and modernity through collaborations with creators worldwide, is presenting Gyeol Where the Light Lingers (là où la lumière reste) in collaboration with ADÈLE Collections from September 4 (Thurs) to 30 (Tue) in Paris.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250926071371/en/

Main poster of the exhibition Gyeol Where the Light Lingers (Image: AL_SEASON)

The exhibition is part of the Korean Craft Overseas Distribution initiative by the Korea Craft Design Foundation (KCDF) and an official program of Paris Design Week. Featuring works of 26 leading Korean craft artists, it brings the richness of Korean craftsmanship.

Exhibition Overview

The core concept, gyeol, embodies the essence of Korean craft-layers of time, rhythm, and emotion formed through the repetition of hand and material. The exhibition reinterprets these qualities within a contemporary context, where light, textiles, and hanji converge to create layered sensory experiences. Visitors are invited to a tea gathering and engage in a multi-sensory dialogue with craft and light.

The exhibition also explores craft beyond functionality or ornament, expanding into spatial and architectural dimensions. Through collaboration with ADÈLE Collections, a French architectural materials company, Korean craft is placed in the context of modern design, opening new possibilities for its application and meaning.

A VIP program will host collectors, architects, and brand officials, providing a platform for international exchange on the uniqueness and value of Korean craft today.

Exhibition Foreword

Craft in Korea transcends time. Texture is not merely surface. It's a structure, like tree rings, hanji fibers, or woven threads that hold history within. Through patient repetition, artisans create works that embody both functionality and meaning.

Where the Light Lingers reflects how these principles resonate in modern life. Textures soften in natural light, deepen in rituals like shared tea, and merge seamlessly into daily spaces. By reinterpreting traditions worth preserving, the exhibition reveals craft's potential to renew the past while shaping cultural expressions for the future.

Exhibition Information

Gyeol Where the Light Lingers

September 4 30, 2025

ADÈLE Collections, 15 rue d'Hauteville, 75010 Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250926071371/en/

Contacts:

AL_SEASON

Yeji Lee

leeyeji@al-season.com