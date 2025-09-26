Carbon3.ai launches the UK's first truly sovereign AI platform - giving customers a lower carbon footprint per compute than any competitor

Initial capital secured & over £1bn planned, Carbon3.ai's nationwide AI Mesh will deploy 100,000 GPUs across its owned land and power assets - generating its own renewable energy to deliver trusted, sustainable AI for UK enterprises and government

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Carbon3.ai, the UK AI solutions platform, today announced its plans to deliver the UK's first sustainable sovereign AI platform later this year, a vertically integrated ecosystem spanning renewable energy generation, a nationwide mesh of data centres, and an enterprise AI software stack. Backed by significant initial UK capital and a planned £1bn growth programme, and underpinned by the experience, expertise and leading solutions of technology partners HPE, VAST Data and WWT, Carbon3.ai is positioning itself as the 'National Grid for AI', enabling UK enterprises and government to operationalise AI faster, greener, and with full sovereignty.

Carbon3.ai's launch comes as the UK government advances a multi-phase energy strategy, balancing nuclear investment with renewable innovation to meet surging AI-driven power demand. By focusing on renewables and sovereign ownership, Carbon3.ai complements these national priorities, providing a homegrown alternative to foreign-led nuclear initiatives and ensuring that the UK's AI infrastructure can scale responsibly, sustainably, and securely.

Designed to be both sovereign and sustainable, Carbon3.ai is UK-owned, UK-operated, and powered by off-grid renewable energy. For customers, that means two things: every workload runs with a smaller carbon footprint and at a lower cost, thanks to our ability to generate affordable renewable power. Carbon3.ai is the first UK AI platform to pass verified carbon credits and genuine cost savings directly to customers.

With its distributed nationwide infrastructure, Carbon3.ai's mesh has been designed with the capacity to deploy more than 100,000 next-generation GPUs across its sites as demand scales. This will enable UK organisations in every region of the UK to access low-latency, high-performance AI compute for the first time.

"The UK can't lead in AI if it doesn't have a sovereign backbone that powers it," said Mick McNeil, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer at Carbon3.ai. "Carbon3.ai provides that backbone at national scale, and in doing so, it becomes the launchpad for sovereign innovation. AI is the new critical infrastructure, and to be trusted it must be sovereign, sustainable, and scalable. With Carbon3.ai, the UK takes control of its AI future, securing the data, the energy, and the economics that will define the next decade."

To accelerate its mission and route to market, Carbon3.ai is working closely with HPE and WWT, to deploy HPE Private Cloud AI, a fully integrated enterprise AI factory solution, co-developed with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio. With air-gapped management and solutions for technological and operational sovereignty, HPE Private Cloud AI enables enterprises and public institutions to deploy and scale AI securely and responsibly. The AI systems will be deployed in HPE's AI Mod PODs, modular data centres that can be placed almost anywhere there is power and connectivity.

"AI is the biggest opportunity and the toughest challenge facing UK organisations and capturing this opportunity requires robust and scalable AI infrastructure that enables organisations to stay in control of their data and emissions," said Matt Harris, SVP & managing director for UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa at HPE. "This new AI solutions platform and the national mesh of AI data centres are putting Carbon3.ai right at the core of the UK's ambition of becoming an AI maker. By leveraging HPE's leading, fully integrated AI factory solutions, together we can accelerate the path to market for UK customers with sovereign AI solutions that enable them to realize the full potential of the AI opportunity at any scale."

VAST Data brings feature-rich data platform services that eliminate data management and storage complexity to Carbon3.ai's sovereign AI Mesh. The VAST AI Operating System delivers the scalability, multi-tenancy, and performance isolation required to serve UK enterprises, government, and research workloads side by side.

"VAST and Carbon3.ai have come together to pioneer altogether new levels of data infrastructure efficiency and data mobility" said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder of VAST Data. "The VAST AI Operating System introduces radical levels of infrastructure efficiency, which requires less power from Carbon3.ai's renewable energy AI Mesh. By using VAST's data federation capabilities we can transform the AI Mesh into a secure and unified nationwide data source to feed the United Kingdom's most ambitious AI efforts. Our combined solution gives enterprises, government, and researchers an efficient and trusted platform that can usher the UK into a new age of automation."

"Carbon3.ai's strategic ambition to operationalise sovereign AI infrastructure across their 30+ sites will position the UK as an AI powerhouse on the global scene", said Scott O'Mara, SVP of WWT's International business. "The launch of this unique capability comes at a pivotal time for the UK and through jointly delivering AI blueprints and enterprise ready AI solutions, we will enable customers to accelerate AI adoption with confidence, combining sovereign infrastructure with proven architectures that deliver measurable outcomes at scale."

The launch comes at a pivotal moment as governments and enterprises grapple with the dual challenge of harnessing AI at scale while meeting climate and sovereignty requirements. By delivering a platform that is at once AI-ready, green, and sovereign, Carbon3.ai aims to ensure that the UK becomes a global leader in trusted AI adoption.

About Carbon3.ai

Carbon3.ai's goal is to become the leading, truly sovereign and sustainable AI platform in the market, with a distributed nationwide infrastructure that provides low-latency, high-performance AI compute across every region of the UK. With a planned nationwide AI Mesh spanning 30+ sites, partnerships with global leaders (HPE, WWT, VAST), and significant capital backing (>£1bn planned), Carbon3.ai aims to operationalise AI faster, greener, and with full sovereignty for organisations across the UK. Carbon-neutral by design, Carbon3.ai passes verified carbon credits directly to its customers, ensuring measurable impact for both business performance and sustainability.

