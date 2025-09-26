Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL), Turkey's leading communications and technology company, has been ranked as the global leader in ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) sustainability ratings by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), thanks to its pioneering efforts in sustainability and environmental initiatives. Among 286 telecom companies worldwide, Turkcell achieved the highest ESG score in its sector.

The LSEG ESG score, a primary criterion for investors, is also directly referenced in the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) Sustainability 25 Index, a measure of companies' sustainability performance. This latest recognition highlights the international acknowledgment of Turkcell's ESG strategy, which combines its environmental vision with strong financial performance.

"Our success has been recognized on the international stage"

Turkcell Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Kamil Kalyon, in a statement made on the occasion of UN Climate Week, said: "Turkcell meets all of its electricity needs from 100% renewable energy sources. We are also the first and only company in the Turkish telecommunications sector to achieve carbon-neutral operations."

He continued: "At Turkcell, we carefully monitor the environmental and social impact of all our business processes. Achieving global telecom leadership in the LSEG ESG rating amounts to international validation of our strategy, which unites our sustainability vision with financial success. Moreover, this ranking represents prestigious recognition not only of our company and our industry, but also of our country. As the first and only company dual-listed on Borsa Istanbul and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), we are leading the way in climate action with our renewable energy investments and SBTi-approved carbon reduction targets. We continue to inspire all our stakeholders through transparent and accountable reporting."

At the beginning of the year, Turkcell delivered a strong message to investors with its USD 500 million sustainable bond issuance. In addition, Turkcell has published the first Integrated Annual Report in Türkiye's telecommunications sector that is fully aligned with the IFRS S1 and S2 sustainability disclosure standards.

"Our goal is to leave a greener world for future generations"

Kalyon also highlighted Turkcell's recent renewable energy investments:

"Turkcell's fifth solar power plant, located across four provinces, was commissioned this month in Yozgat. Soon, we will launch additional plants in various locations to further expand our installed capacity. On the occasion of UN Climate Week, we once again reaffirm our determination to take climate action. Our goal is both to reduce our carbon footprint and to leave a cleaner, greener world for future generations."

