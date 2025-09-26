Anzeige
26.09.2025 12:42 Uhr
Yifa Commercial Group: Yifa's Original Womenswear Brands Make a Bold Statement at WHITE Milano, Driving Deeper Engagement with Europe's Fashion Industry

MILAN, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026, WHITE Milano, one of the world's premier fashion showcases, formally opened at Superstudio Più (Via Tortona 27). Yifa Exhibition, the brand platform of Yifa Commercial Group, made a striking debut with a roster of emerging women's fashion brands. Blending Eastern aesthetics with Milanese flair, the presentation marked a new chapter in the fashion dialogue between China and Europe.

Yifa's Original Womenswear Brands Make a Bold Statement at WHITE Milano, Driving Deeper Engagement with Europe's Fashion Industry

The debut of the YIFA SHOWROOM was among the highlights of this year's exhibition. Distinguished guests included:

  • Francesco Vassallo, Deputy Mayor of Milan
  • Zhang Daichen, Director of the Chinese Consulate General in Milan
  • Brenda Bellei, CEO of WHITE Milano
  • Massimiliano Bizzi, President and Founder of WHITE Milano
  • Zhao Huanqing, Chairman of MACRO Group, Italy
  • Xu Bin, Chairman of Yifa Commercial Group
  • Hou Cheng, Executive President of Yifa Exhibition

The opening ceremony also drew a wide audience of designers, fashion buyers, and media representatives from both China and Italy, who converged to witness a defining moment for Yifa's womenswear brands on the global stage.

Inside the showroom, the featured brands span the full spectrum of categories-from cotton and linen to knitwear, down jackets, and shearling. Beyond the breadth of offerings, the collections highlight a sophisticated interplay of Eastern and Western aesthetics across design, fabrics, and craftsmanship, presenting the distinctive appeal of Chinese fashion in a refined and forward-looking way.

A thematic salon, Designed with Italy - Sino-Italian Value Co-Creation, featured Brenda Bellei, CEO of WHITE Milano; Lila, founder of French label Y'COO; Elisabetta Invernici, journalist of STILE ITALIA, along with industry commentators and veteran buyers. Discussions centered on how supply chain efficiency and cultural resonance can drive a shift from one-way manufacturing output to two-way value co-creation. Chinese expertise in digitalized supply chains and sustainable technologies is increasingly complementing Italy's design vision and brand heritage. This synergy enables the co-creation of a more resilient and culturally resonant model for fashion product development, driving the transition from 'Made in China' to 'Designed with Italy'.

Looking ahead, Yifa Commercial Group will engage global clients with an inclusive vision while enhancing its platform services to address the evolving needs of international markets. For more information about Yifa Commercial Group and its participating brands, please visit the official website: https://www.yffsc.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782860/20250926162723.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yifas-original-womenswear-brands-make-a-bold-statement-at-white-milano-driving-deeper-engagement-with-europes-fashion-industry-302568145.html

