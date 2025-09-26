Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - On this week's episode of the DesignRush Podcast, Tim O'Reilly, founder and CEO of O'Reilly Media, shares why generosity is a competitive business strategy.

O'Reilly, who coined "Web 2.0" and helped popularize open source, argues that companies that give more than they take are the ones that scale sustainably.

"Generosity and low barriers to entry create innovation," O'Reilly says. "Systems that invite participation win."

The episode comes at a crucial time when businesses are navigating both the promise and pitfalls of AI. O'Reilly points out that companies focused solely on short-term advantage by hoarding models risk being overtaken by more open, decentralized competitors.

Key insights from O'Reilly include:

Create more value than you capture: O'Reilly's golden rule of business reframes marketing as service, education, and trust.

Build an architecture of participation: Open systems like Linux, Wikipedia, and even HubSpot succeed because they are designed for contribution and scale.

Generosity as strategic advantage: Sharing high-value ideas freely builds trust, sparks innovation, and drives community-led growth.

The episode underscores O'Reilly's belief that in 2025 and beyond, success won't come from blitzscaling or hoarding knowledge. It will come from participation, openness, and giving.

"People don't remember the brands that hoarded knowledge or chased clicks," O'Reilly says. "They remember the ones that shared openly and built something worth being part of."

About Tim O'Reilly

Tim O'Reilly is the founder and CEO of O'Reilly Media, a pioneering tech publisher and investor known for popularizing open source, Web 2.0, and the "architecture of participation." Through O'Reilly Media and OATV, he has helped shape modern computing by amplifying innovators and ideas that define the digital age.

