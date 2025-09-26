Global energy company EcoFlow's latest product, Gateway, is a wall mounted hardware system that can be installed indoors or outdoors and is compatible with third-party inverters and diesel generators as well as EcoFlow's own extensive product suite.From ESS News EcoFlow has launched a new home energy management system to help householders manage their energy usage. The EcoFlow Gateway (Single-Phase) EF-SG-001 functions as a 'central hub' capable of integrating several power sources and scaling with the householder's energy demands. It provides full backup for most European households, with ...

