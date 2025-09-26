BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 25 September 2025 were:
220.33p Capital only
220.65p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 19,004 Ordinary Shares on 1st August 2025, the Company has 56,412,138 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 38,949,167 which are held in treasury.
