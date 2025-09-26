An amendment to Czechia's Energy Act has increased the limit for mandatory electricity generation licences from 50 kW to 100 kW. The change applies to solar installations that produce electricity for direct consumption.The threshold for obtaining a mandatory electricity generation licence in Czechia has been increased from 50 kW to 100 kW, Czech energy regulatory office Energetický regulacní úrad (ERÚ) has confirmed. This is the second time in recent years the threshold has risen, after the limit was increased from 10 kW to 50 kW in 2023. The change applies to solar power plants that produce ...

