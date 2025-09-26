Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 395 overall on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, and No. 25 in the financial services category.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian businesses based on three-year revenue growth. Lorne Park earned its spot with a 46% three-year growth rate, marking its second consecutive year on this prestigious list.

Earlier this year, Lorne Park was also featured in the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year. This ranking, conducted in partnership with Statista Inc., highlights businesses across the Americas demonstrating exceptional revenue growth.

Lorne Park, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Bellwether Investment Management Inc. and Bellwether Investment Management USA, LLC, has continued to execute a disciplined, long-term growth strategy. For over a decade, the Company has established a national wealth management platform by collaborating with experienced portfolio managers and family wealth advisors to provide customized investment solutions to affluent families across Canada and the United States.

In addition to expanding its U.S. footprint through the acquisitions of Promus Asset Management, LLC and Fulcrum Equity Management, LLC, Lorne Park further enhanced its investment platform in late 2024 by forming a strategic partnership with Sakara Capital Inc. This initiative introduced a new private equity program offering institutional-quality access to global middle-market private equity investments traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

"Being recognized once again among Canada's Top Growing Companies underscores the strength of our platform and the value we bring to our clients and partners," said Robert Sewell, President and CEO. "We're committed to delivering best-in-class investment solutions - across both public and private markets - and empowering our advisor network to meet the evolving needs of high-net-worth families, particularly those with complex cross-border planning requirements."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies were required to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2025 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October 2025 issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

Looking ahead, Lorne Park plans to continue expanding its North American presence and introducing innovative investment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of affluent families.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on global dividend growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes global equity and fixed income strategies as well as alternative strategies focused on private credit and global real estate and infrastructure. Bellwether Investment Management Inc. is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

Cautionary Notes

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, Lorne Park's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects assumptions about the timing and results of the amalgamation and regulatory approvals. Management of Lorne Park considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lorne Park disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

