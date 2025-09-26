General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: General Enterprise Ventures Appoints Timber and Forest Industry Veteran Tom Devlin to Advisory Board

Former Weyerhaeuser executive brings decades of leadership in engineered lumber to support commercialization of Citrotech

OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:GEVID), which is currently trading with a temporary "D" suffix following a recent share consolidation, today announced the appointment of Tom Devlin, a retired lumber and building materials executive, to its Advisory Board.

With a distinguished career spanning more than four decades in the lumber and building materials industry, Mr. Devlin has emerged as one of the most respected leaders in engineered lumber. He brings a wealth of expertise in sales leadership, business development and distribution strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our Advisory Board," said Ted Ralston, CEO of Mighty Fire Breaker. "His decades of leadership in engineered lumber and distribution, particularly his work at Weyerhaeuser, provide us with critical industry insights and strengthen our credibility as we commercialize Citrotech®. His proven ability to scale operations, strengthen supply chains and deliver customer-focused solutions will help us accelerate adoption and redefine fire safety standards for the wood products industry. Tom's experience, combined with his passion for safer, smarter manufacturing solutions, makes him exceptionally well-suited to contribute to our efforts to fully commercialize our solution and transform wood products."

"Citrotech® is positioned to fundamentally disrupt how the wood products industry approaches fire prevention," said Tom Devlin, former Weyerhaeuser executive. "For decades, lumber manufacturers have relied on outdated chemistries that come with significant safety and environmental trade-offs. Citrotech's breakthrough, non-toxic chemistry opens the door to safer, smarter ways of manufacturing and treating wood products, offering the potential to save lives, better protect property and set a new industry standard. I look forward to working with the team to advance this vision and accelerate commercialization."

Mr. Devlin began his career at Trus Joist, where he rose through the ranks, ultimately driving critical growth and shaping sales strategies across engineered wood products. Following Trus Joist's acquisition by Weyerhaeuser in 2000, Devlin played a pivotal role in the company's resurgence, leading efforts to rebuild and revitalize its Wood Products Distribution business. His leadership during this transformational chapter not only stabilized operations but significantly enhanced supply chain efficiencies, customer engagement and market penetration.

Now residing in Rocklin, California, Devlin remains active in both personal and professional pursuits, including cycling, family life, and investment management.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, offers an innovative portfolio of non-toxic and environmentally safe wildfire defense solutions. The Company's offerings include wildfire home defense systems, mobile and ground application systems, and products for use in the manufacturing of fire-resilient building products.

Mighty Fire Breaker's CitroTech fire inhibitor is the only fire inhibitor designated as EPA Safer Choice and also has UL GREENGUARD GOLD certification.

