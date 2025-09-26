Pryntbase Revolutionizes Print Industry With Fully Integrated AI Marketing Platform, Opening Its Powerful Solution to All Print Verticals

New 'Magic' Suite Automates Content Creation, Lead Generation, and Social Media; AI Model Integration; Offers Lifetime Pricing for Early Adopters

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Pryntbase.com, a leader in marketing & sales solutions for the print industry, today announced the launch of its redesigned, AI-powered platform, marking the industry's most significant leap forward. After years of development, Pryntbase has fully integrated a powerful suite of AI tools across its entire solution set, built from the ground up to empower Print Service Providers with unrivaled marketing, lead gen, and sales growth.

Historically, the platform catered primarily to full-service PSPs. In a major strategic expansion, Pryntbase is now powering every vertical within the print space. From full service to labels & apparel to signs & promo to packaging, all can now access the industry's most advanced tools to gain more visibility, traffic, leads, and sales.

This launch introduces six new, AI-powered products: SocialMagic, LeadsMagic, BlogMagic, EmailMagic, StockMagic, and AdsMagic. These tools work in concert to create a cohesive, intelligent marketing ecosystem that automates complex tasks, generates high-quality content, and uncovers new revenue opportunities, finally delivering the all-in-one solution the print industry has long demanded.

"For over ten years, we've heard the same frustrations from print shop owners. They are masters of their craft, ink on substrate, but are often forced to become marketing experts overnight in a digital world that changes by the second," said Alyssa Summers, CEO and Co-Founder of Pryntbase. "They don't have time to write blog posts, manage five different social media accounts, or decipher the complexities of online advertising. We decided it was time to stop giving them more tools to learn and instead give them a single, intelligent partner that does the work for them."

"Our new AI-integrated platform is that partner. It's not just an upgrade; it's the future of print marketing," said John Bracamontes, CMO and Co-Founder at Pryntbase.

An Intelligent Platform Built for Every Printer

The modern print provider faces immense pressure to navigate tight margins and competition while mastering digital marketing. The new Pryntbase platform was engineered to solve this core challenge, replacing manual effort and guesswork with intelligent automation.

A Limited-Time Opportunity to Lock in Lifetime Pricing

To reflect the platform's value, new pricing will take effect in 2026. However, to celebrate the launch and reward early adopters, all new customers who sign on before the end of 2025 will be grandfathered into the current "2025 pricing" for the life of their account. This provides an exclusive opportunity for print businesses to secure the industry's most advanced marketing platform at a rate that won't be offered again.

"We want to reward the printers who share our vision and are ready to embrace the future," added Summers.

To learn more about the new AI-powered platform and to lock in that pricing, visit https://Pryntbase.com .

Media Contact: John Bracamontes Chief Marketing Officer, Pryntbase.com john@pryntbase.com

SOURCE: Pryntbase

