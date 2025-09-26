Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine and Port de plaisance La Ronde to Launch Québec's First Multi Level Showcase for Electric Boating in Montreal

BOISBRIAND, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company") today announced an innovative and cooperative strategic non-binding initiative with Port de plaisance La Ronde to develop a technological and commercial hub dedicated to experience electric boating and activities on Île Sainte-Hélène, in the heart of Montreal and near Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

The project calls for the creation of an electric boating hub, bringing together a sales and distribution center, a technical and commercial training platform, and an expertise center to foster the adoption of electric propulsion in the marine industry. The initiative envisions deployment on a site with exceptional visibility on the St. Lawrence River, strategically located and close to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, benefiting from the visitor traffic of Montreal's Old Port and the city's major events.

"With this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our presence in Québec, where everything started and where our head office is located in Boisbriand. The Port de plaisance La Ronde marina offers us a unique showcase to present our technologies and reach both local and international audiences," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vision Marine Technologies.

Johanne Girouard, President, stated: "Our mission is to revitalize and energize boating in Montreal. Collaborating with Vision Marine, recognized for its innovation and expertise in electric propulsion, represents an ideal opportunity to highlight the potential of the Île Sainte-Hélène site and contribute to more sustainable boating."

Michel Soucy, General Manager, added: "The marina is a strategic location, close to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, to showcase Québec innovation and provide a unique platform for cutting-edge products, both for the local market and across Canada."

Starting in 2026, the project anticipates the operation of tourist circuits using electric boats, as well as the development of corporate and event offerings. In the medium term, the goal is to establish Québec's first dealership exclusively dedicated to electric boats and related products.

Advanced Technology and Local Commitment

Vision Marine is the developer of the E-Motion 180E, the first 180-horsepower high-voltage electric outboard certified in the marine industry, designed specifically for sustained marine performance. This innovation is already integrated into several boat manufacturer platforms and reflects the Company's technology-driven approach.

Vision Marine also continues its commitment in Québec through an innovative and cooperative strategic initiative with Memphré Boat Racing, the student engineering team from the Université de Sherbrooke's Faculty of Engineering. This initiative supports the team's participation in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC), a leading international competition dedicated to sustainable marine innovation.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR), based in Boisbriand, Québec, specializes in the design and commercialization of high-voltage electric marine propulsion systems. The Company developed the E-Motion 180E, a 180 HP electric outboard already integrated into multiple manufacturer platforms. Vision Marine combines technological innovation with distribution through its Nautical Ventures network in Florida, offering consumers and boat builders a high-performance, sustainable, and integration-ready boating experience.

About Port de plaisance La Ronde

Port de plaisance La Ronde, located on Île Sainte-Hélène in Montreal, is an iconic boating site on the St. Lawrence River. Since 2009, its management team has revitalized the marina, making it a recognized destination for boaters, events, and the promotion of accessible boating. Its strategic location, near Montreal's Old Port, the La Ronde amusement park, and Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, makes it a unique anchor point for the development of innovative urban boating projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

