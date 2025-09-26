Cyprus-based Enerthon has developed a smart zero-export control device that prevents PV export losses from curtailment by directing generation to self-consumption. Certification is expected soon.Cyprus-based renewable energy company Enerthon has developed a smart zero-export control device that prevents PV export losses from curtailment while protecting system owners from wasted generation. Dubbed Elpida, the product is expected to secure certification in the coming months. "The Elpida devices have been developed to reduce the energy losses of homes and businesses from ripple-controlled curtailment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...