Slovenian energy production company HSE is developing a 140 MW floating solar project, with work currently underway on spatial planning activities. The solar plant is set to become Slovenia's largest solar project and Europe's largest floating solar array to date. Slovenia's Holding Slovenske Elektrarne (HSE), a state-owned power generation company, is working on a 140 MW floating solar project. The Družmirje floating solar power plant (PSE Družmirje) is set to cover up to half of the surface of Lake Družmirje, a lake formed by decades of lignite mining near the town of Šoštanj, northern Slovenia. ...

