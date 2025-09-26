Rolfs Tours, the largest group travel operator in the Nordics, is launching in New York. Combining Scandinavian quality, tech-driven efficiency, and social travel experiences, the family-owned company aims to disrupt the U.S. market by offering world-class journeys at unmatched prices while promoting community in a time when human connection matters more than ever.

Founded in Sweden in 1975, Rolfs Tours has grown from small bus tours into a Nordic leader, serving over 140,000 travelers annually across 650 destinations. Still family-owned, the company has been led since 2006 by second-generation CEO Emanuel Karlsson a programmer who built the company's digital backbone from scratch and has been the driving force behind its rapid expansion.

Over the past 20 years, the company has received multiple awards for exceptional growth expanding from a small operator with revenues of about USD 4 million to today's USD 140 million.

"Computers do the heavy lifting we're just along for the ride," Karlsson says. Thanks to these in-house systems, Rolfs runs a lean operation that manages more travelers than competitors dare to dream of delivering fully packaged tours, often at half the price of international operators.

For American travelers, that means Scandinavian service and global experiences at prices far below traditional offerings. With its U.S. debut, Rolfs Tours is introducing popular group journeys to India, Egypt, Japan, Morocco, Tanzania, and South Africa.

What sets Rolfs Tours apart is not only the destinations, but the way people experience them together. The concept has become a proven success in the Nordics, where travelers consistently highlight friendships and shared memories as the true added value of their journeys.

Rolfs Tours actively fosters these connections, creating social arenas for travelers to meet from online forums and matching tools to physical gatherings and solo tours. In a time when many long for connection, this focus on community is now one of the company's strongest assets. Karlsson is convinced that the desire to meet and connect exists worldwide, which is why the company's ambitions stretch far beyond New York.

"Our vision is bigger than America," Karlsson says. "We want to sell the whole planet to the whole planet."

More quotes Emanuel Karlsson, CEO Rolfs Tours:

"We don't just sell trips. We create opportunities for people to meet, connect, and share experiences. That's a need that goes far beyond tourism.

"We see ourselves as much a tech company as a travel company that's why we can disrupt the market with better prices and better experiences.

"While others in the industry were standing still, we kept expanding. That's why we're bold enough to launch in New York."

About Rolfs Tours (Rolfs Flyg Buss)

Founded in 1975 in Gothenburg, Sweden by Rolf Karlsson

Still family-owned, now led by the founder's son, Emanuel Karlsson

The largest group travel operator in the Nordics

140,000 travelers annually

Annual revenues of approx. USD 140 million

More than 650 destinations worldwide

2025 winner of the prestigious Grand Travel Award by Travel News as Best Tour Operator

Global site: www.rolfstours.com

Emanuel Karlsson, CEO, Rolfs Tours, emanuel.karlsson@rolfsbuss.se

Johan Andreasson, pr, johan.andreasson@oxkom.se, 46 (0)70-510 15 40