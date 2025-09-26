Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
26.09.2025 14:18 Uhr
Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT): K-Food Takes Center Stage at Anuga 2025 as Korea is Named Official Partner Country

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) Frankfurt Office will operate the Korea Pavilion at Anuga 2025, the world's largest food trade show, which will be held from Saturday, October 4 to Wednesday, October 8 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

K-Food Takes Center Stage at Anuga 2025 as Korea is Named Official Partner Country

This year, the Korea Pavilion will feature over 60 Korean exporters showcasing a wide range of products, including kimchi, fermented sauces, fruits, beverages, alcoholic drinks, and frozen seafood, highlighting the quality and diversity of Korean agri-food. In addition to traditional products like kimchi and jang (fermented sauces), the pavilion will also present the latest K-Food trends, including ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and beverages, reflecting the current flow of K-Food.

The Korea Pavilion will also serve as a venue for one-on-one business meetings tailored for global buyers. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to directly experience the appeal of Korean agri-food through live cooking demonstrations and tastings featuring key products like kimchi and jang, as well as traditional Korean liquor sampling sessions. These on-site experiences are designed to actively promote the potential for expanding into global markets.

A representative from the aT Frankfurt Office noted, "This year, Korea has been selected as Anuga's official partner country, which has drawn significant attention from global distributors and restaurant chains. We expect this to naturally lead to increased interest in Korean food companies and a rise in inquiries regarding imports and exports." The representative added, "With the Hallyu (Korean Wave) phenomenon, which began with K-pop, expanding to K-content and K-cosmetics, the trend has now reached the food sector. This expansion places Korea in a leading position as a global trendsetter."

Anuga is the world's largest food trade show, attracting approximately 7,000 exhibitors from over 100 countries. The Korea Pavilion is expected to play a vital role in strengthening the global competitiveness of Korean agri-food products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782903/K_Food_Takes_Center_Stage_Anuga_2025_Korea_Named_Official_Partner.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k-food-takes-center-stage-at-anuga-2025-as-korea-is-named-official-partner-country-302568187.html

