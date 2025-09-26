Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
26.09.2025 14:26 Uhr
Nature Span International Medical Research Co., Ltd.: Nature Span Launches Global E-Commerce Store, Setting a New Standard for Family Wellness

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Nature Span® is proud to announce the official launch of its own e-commerce store, making premium family wellness supplements directly accessible to customers across the United States and worldwide. Founded in 2014 in the United States, the company enters this next chapter with a mission to become "The Roof of Your Family's Health" by providing advanced, family-friendly supplements.

Nature Span® introduces its global e-commerce platform under the banner "The Roof of Your Family's Health."

The Roof of Your Family's Health

Nature Span® embraces the philosophy of being "The Roof of Your Family's Health," a symbol of protection, care, and long-term well-being. Just as a roof shelters a home, Nature Span® provides families with trusted nutritional solutions designed to safeguard health today while preparing for the needs of tomorrow.

Rooted in Trust, Powered by Science

Nature Span® products are developed with clinically validated, patented ingredients sourced from trusted global partners. Each nutrient is carefully selected for its proven efficacy, stability, and bioavailability. This ensures that families receive only what truly works.

"Supplements should never be a guessing game," said Homer Lu, CEO of Nature Span®. "Our goal is to give families confidence through transparency, scientific integrity, and uncompromising quality."

Safety and Quality First

All Nature Span® supplements are produced in cGMP-certified facilities in compliance with FDA regulations. The company also pursues respected third-party certifications, including NSF, IFOS 5-Star, and GRAS status. From sourcing to packaging, every step is tightly monitored to guarantee purity, potency, and consistency.

Advanced Formulations for Real Results

Through advanced technologies such as microencapsulation, co-crystal engineering, and freeze-drying, Nature Span® enhances nutrient absorption and stability. The company prioritizes clean-label standards, avoiding common allergens, artificial colorants, and unnecessary fillers-making them clean, safe, and suitable for the entire family.

Commitment to Sustainability

Nature Span® combines innovation with responsibility. Ingredients are traceable wherever possible, and raw materials are sourced responsibly to minimize environmental impact. "We are safeguarding today while building a healthier tomorrow," said Homer Lu.

Meeting Consumer Needs

With the global demand for supplements at an all-time high, families are seeking solutions that combine trust, transparency, and proven effectiveness. Nature Span® delivers on all three, establishing itself as a new benchmark in wellness.

About Nature Span®

Founded in 2014 in the United States, Nature Span® is a science-driven wellness brand headquartered in California. With patented ingredients, certified facilities, and a dedication to sustainability, Nature Span® develops supplements that protect and enhance family health. Its mission is simple yet powerful: to safeguard today and build a healthier tomorrow.

Company: Nature Span International Medical Research Co., Ltd.
Email: support@naturespan.com
Contact: Jeffrey Qin
Website/Url: https://naturespan.com

SOURCE: Nature Span International Medical Research Co., Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nature-spanr-launches-global-e-commerce-store-setting-a-new-stan-1078597

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
