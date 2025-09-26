Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Announces New EV Sites With Driftwood Hospitality

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID:$GREH) announces deployment of next-gen EV charging stations at both the Marriott Albany and the Saratoga Springs Hilton. Both hotels are operated by Driftwood Hospitality Management. This move underscores Green Rain Energy's commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy, reducing carbon footprints, and providing travelers with reliable, high-speed charging solutions nationwide.

Driftwood Hospitality, one of the largest hotel management groups in America, has pinpointed multiple locations for immediate installation. This program requires zero out-of-pocket costs for hotel owners, as Green Rain Energy will oversee installation, operations, and maintenance of the charging infrastructure. Green Rain has created a seamless solution for both property owners and guests.

With Green Rain Energy's channel partner Chronicle Electric, the Company has launched long-term projects aimed at modernizing existing charging networks. These advanced level 3 chargers and cutting-edge software will provide guests with a smooth, fast, and highly reliable charging experience.

"These two new sites in Saratoga Springs and Albany are just the latest commitment we are making to the state of New York," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy. "We are committed to creating more opportunities for our investors and channel partners with every announcement."

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/green-rain-energy-holdings-otcid-greh-announces-new-ev-sites-with-driftwood-hospit-1078596