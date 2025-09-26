XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global and Posh Energy Sign Letter of Intent to Deploy Flex-Fuel Gensets, Expanding Clean Power and Credit Opportunities at New Rise Reno

Transform Byproducts into Power - XCF and Posh Energy intend to deploy Flex-Fuel Gensets at New Rise Reno, converting SAF and renewable diesel byproducts into zero-carbon electricity and unlocking new revenue streams.

Layered Credit Advantage - Hydrogen produced is expected to qualify for the federal 45V Tax Credits, while the clean power generated can reduce the lifecycle carbon intensity of New Rise Reno's fuels, boosting the value of its 45Z and LCFS credits, or be sold into the local energy grid to meet rising demand for renewable energy.

Scalable Roadmap - The project is expected to begin with a 100-kW pilot and expand to modular 250-kW units, building toward multi-megawatt capacity.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX), a key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF"), announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Posh Robotics ("Posh" dba Posh Energy), an advanced clean energy company founded by Stanford alumni and backed by Y-Combinator, through its subsidiary New Rise Renewables Reno, LLC ("New Rise Reno") to explore deploying Posh Energy's Flex-Fuel Gensets at the New Rise Reno renewable fuels facility.

Posh's Flex-Fuel Gensets are expected to be installed at New Rise Reno to convert byproducts from SAF and renewable diesel production into clean, renewable electricity. Its proprietary reforming and fuel cell platform can process propane-rich byproduct streams and transform them into zero-carbon electricity. In the coming weeks, XCF and Posh plan to publish a white paper outlining how Flex-Fuel Gensets can transform byproducts from SAF and renewable diesel production into scalable sources of renewable electricity.

By integrating Posh's Flex-Fuel Gensets, XCF expects to unlock a combination of tax incentives that enhances both facility economics and sustainability metrics. Hydrogen produced by the system is expected to qualify for the federal 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit, while electricity generated from that hydrogen is expected to produce Renewable Energy Credits ("RECs"). When used to power on-site operations, the RECs can be retained and retired to lower the lifecycle carbon intensity of New Rise Reno's SAF and renewable diesel, thereby boosting the value of the 45Z and LCFS credits.

Alternatively, the electricity and RECs can be sold into the Nevada power grid to serve the growing clean energy demands of the region's expanding data center hub. Located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, where some of the world's largest technology companies operate major facilities, New Rise Reno could supply renewable power through wheeling arrangements that help operators meet both regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals.

The project is expected to be rolled out in two phases:

Pilot Deployment: Installation of a 100-kW Flex-Fuel Genset to validate performance using New Rise Reno's byproduct streams. Modular Scale-Up: Expansion of the project through a modular approach targeting a total capacity of up to 10-MW, providing significant upside in both credit capture and revenue growth.

Mihir Dange, CEO of XCF Global commented:

"XCF's mission to lead the transition to carbon-neutral aviation will be achieved not only by producing SAF, but by reducing carbon emissions throughout the supply chain to create a future-proof energy ecosystem. Teaming up with Posh Energy highlights how next-generation fuels and power can converge to deliver impact at scale. Converting byproducts into renewable electricity strengthens our sustainability profile while unlocking new revenue streams that enhance profitability, growth, and long-term shareholder value."

Wesley Zheng, Co-founder and CEO of Posh Energy commented:

"Posh Energy's Flex-Fuel Gensets are designed to convert challenging, non-standard fuel streams into reliable renewable power. Working with XCF at New Rise Reno gives us a first-of-its-kind opportunity to demonstrate how our platform can help decarbonize industrial facilities while supplying clean energy to meet the rising demand from grids and data centers."

The LOI is non-binding, and project execution remains subject to mutual due diligence, technical validation, and final agreements.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. XCF is developing and operating state-of-the-art clean fuel SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality. The company is actively building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to accelerate the adoption of SAF on a global scale. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX. Current outstanding shares: ~153.2 million; <20% free float (as of September 26, 2025).

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

About Posh Energy

Posh Energy is transforming the way businesses access clean and reliable power. As rising energy demand and tightening emissions regulations challenge growth across industries, Posh delivers fully integrated battery energy storage and power generation solutions designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. By combining engineering, deployment, and intelligent energy management into one seamless package, Posh ensures businesses receive dependable, affordable, and sustainable power - fast. Our solutions serve critical facilities such as data centers, manufacturing plants, and commercial buildings in regions facing grid instability or decarbonization pressures. Backed by Y Combinator and recognized as a World Economic Forum Top Innovator through the Uplink Challenge, Posh Energy is accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (22) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the final proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

