Mary Kay: Advocacy in Action: Bridging Corporate Purpose and Public Policy

Michelle Erbeyi, Manager of Public Affairs with Mary Kay Inc., in Albany, NY, for a state lobby day with an industry trade association, pictured at Washington Park.

At Mary Kay, leadership is about creating lasting, positive impact. For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has championed women's empowerment, nurtured purpose-driven leadership, and supported institutions that shape the future of civic life. One of those institutions is the Texas Lyceum, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that fosters civic engagement and leadership development of young leaders by exploring policy issues in Texas and emphasizing constructive private sector, public sector, and individual responses to the issues.

Mary Kay Inc. has proudly supported the Texas Lyceum for more than four decades, aligning with its mission to foster informed, ethical, and collaborative leadership. This year, that legacy continues with Michelle Erbeyi, who was recently selected as Director of the Texas Lyceum.

In her role as a government relations and public affairs leader at Mary Kay, Michelle advocates for policies that empower the company's global network of independent beauty consultants. Her work connects corporate strategy, community impact, and public policy, always rooted in the values on which Mary Kay was built.

As she celebrates a decade with Mary Kay and begins her new role with the Texas Lyceum, Michelle reflects on what leadership, service, and this new opportunity mean to her.

Q1: Michelle, you're stepping into this new role at the Texas Lyceum while celebrating 10 years at Mary Kay. How do these two milestones connect for you?

It feels like a full-circle moment. Mary Kay has shaped me in so many ways over the last 10 years. It's a company that leads with purpose and believes in lifting others as you grow. I've had the privilege of advocating for Mary Kay independent beauty consultants - the heartbeat of our brand.

Joining the Texas Lyceum as a Director is a natural extension of that mission. The Lyceum is about bringing people together from all walks of life to shape the future of Texas. It's about leadership rooted in service, listening, and long-term impact. That's what I've learned at Mary Kay and what I hope to bring to this new role.

Q2: What has Mary Kay taught you about leadership that you'll bring to your work with the Lyceum?

Mary Kay has instilled in me that leadership is about service. We often talk about the "Go-Give" spirit - leading with generosity, empathy, and purpose. Our founder, Mary Kay Ash, the iconic Texan entrepreneur, built this company for women on the belief that success comes from helping others succeed. This philosophy remains the foundation of everything we do.

Over the years, I've worked closely with partners across the public and private sectors to advocate for women's economic empowerment, sustainable business practices, and access to opportunity. Whether I'm helping an independent beauty consultant navigate new regulations or representing Mary Kay in policy circles, I always ask: "Are we lifting up and creating opportunities for others?"

That mindset of showing up for others and building bridges is what I want to carry into my Lyceum experience.

Q3: You've spoken passionately about mentorship and representation. How will those values influence your work with the Lyceum?

Mentorship has been a lifeline for me. I didn't grow up with a clear roadmap for success. I had to learn by doing and leaning on mentors who saw potential in me before I saw it in myself.

Now, I try to pay that forward. As a Lyceum Director, I'm committed to helping expand access to leadership spaces. That means uplifting the next generation of business and community leaders and ensuring they have a seat at the table and the confidence to use their voice once they're there.

Q4: Outside of work, you're deeply engaged in your community. What drives that commitment?

Real change starts at the local level. I've served on the PTA Board at my son's school and worked with nonprofits such as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the DFW Hispanic 100. As a mom, I want my son to see that leadership doesn't have to be loud or flashy. It can look like showing up consistently and listening deeply. And it always starts with caring about your community enough to get involved.

Q5: What excites you most about this new chapter with the Texas Lyceum, and where do you see yourself heading in the next 10 years?

What excites me most is the opportunity to collaborate with leaders from across Texas who care deeply about the big topics like education, workforce, and civic engagement. The Lyceum creates space for those conversations to happen with respect and civility.

As a Director, I'll help shape forums and initiatives across the state that spark dialogue. I'm also excited to bring insights from the corporate space, especially around empowering women economically.

Additionally, I recently began my J.D. at St. Mary's University School of Law. Pursuing a law degree has been a long-time goal, and this feels like the right moment to take that step. The program allows me to deepen my expertise in government relations while continuing my work at Mary Kay. Just as the Texas Lyceum brings diverse voices together to address the issues shaping our state, law school is another way for me to sharpen the tools I use to advocate, connect policy to people's lives, and help expand opportunity.

As I look to the future, I want to continue advocating for women entrepreneurs, championing inclusive leadership, and helping build a Texas and a world that works for everyone.

