Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of MIRA (Mira) on September 26. The MIRA/USDT spot trading pair and the MIRA/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair are now available to users on HTX.

HTX Opens Trading for MIRA



MIRA is the native token of Mira, which is a decentralized verification network that makes AI outputs trustworthy. By transforming AI-generated content into verifiable claims and using blockchain consensus across multiple AI models, Mira eliminates the need for human verification. This breakthrough enables AI to operate autonomously in high-stakes domains like healthcare, finance, and legal services. With over 1M users across ecosystem apps like Klok and Learnrite, Mira is building the essential trust layer for the AI revolution.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

