Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
LEI: 213800NN4ZKX2LGIGQ40
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 25 September 2025 was 907.64p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
26 September 2025
