WKN: 912673 | ISIN: FI0009006308
Frankfurt
26.09.25
1,420 Euro
+0,71 % +0,010
HKFoods Plc: HKFoods writes down conditional purchase price receivable related to the sale of Baltic operations

HKFoods Plc Stock Exchange Release, 26 September 2025, at 2 p.m. EEST

MARJA, ensin tuon balttialaisen Gruppin nimen osana oleva AS on nimen edessä, toisessa sitä ei ole lainkaan ja kolmannessa AS on nimen perässä. Jos tämä oli tarkoituksella näin, sitten on enkkukin ok.

HKFoods sold its Baltic operations to Estonian AS Maag Grupp on 31 August 2023. The debt-free purchase price was EUR 90 million, of which EUR 20 million is conditional on the combined performance of the separately defined meat business subject to the transaction and Maag Grupp's Baltic meat business over the next three years. Of the EUR 70 million fixed purchase price, EUR 55 million was paid at the closing of the transaction and the remainder in 2024 and 2025.

As announced in HKFoods' Half Year Financial Report published on 6 August 2025, the fair value of the conditional purchase price was determined to be EUR 6.9 million at the end of June 2025.

At the end of August 2025, African swine fever (ASF) was detected in Maag Grupp AS's largest pork production unit. The animal disease outbreak is expected to have a significant and long-term negative impact on the company's performance, which is the basis for calculating the conditional purchase price. HKFoods' management now estimates that the receipt of the conditional purchase price will not materialise, for which reason a write-down of EUR 6.9 million will be made in the third quarter of 2025. After the write-down, there will be no conditional purchase price receivable on the Group's balance sheet. The write-down will not affect the comparable EBIT and will have no impact on cash flow. The write-down will be reported as a result of discontinued operations.


HKFoods Plc

Juha Ruohola
CEO

Further information

Juha Ruohola, CEO, tel. +358 400 647 160
HKFoods Media Service Desk, tel. +358 10 570 5700 or communications@hkfoods.com.

With 110 years of experience, we at HKFoods make life tastier - today and tomorrow. With 3,000 professionals, we make responsible and locally produced food to meet consumers' varied food moments. Our well-known brands in Finland are HK®, Kariniemen® and Via®. We are developing a more climate-friendly way of producing food. HKFoods is a publicly listed company, and in 2024, our net sales totalled EUR 1 billion. www.hkfoods.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.hkfoods.com


