HKFoods Plc: HKFoods writes down conditional purchase price receivable related to the sale of Baltic operations

HKFoods Plc Stock Exchange Release, 26 September 2025, at 2 p.m. EEST

HKFoods sold its Baltic operations to Estonian AS Maag Grupp on 31 August 2023. The debt-free purchase price was EUR 90 million, of which EUR 20 million is conditional on the combined performance of the separately defined meat business subject to the transaction and Maag Grupp's Baltic meat business over the next three years. Of the EUR 70 million fixed purchase price, EUR 55 million was paid at the closing of the transaction and the remainder in 2024 and 2025.

As announced in HKFoods' Half Year Financial Report published on 6 August 2025, the fair value of the conditional purchase price was determined to be EUR 6.9 million at the end of June 2025.

At the end of August 2025, African swine fever (ASF) was detected in Maag Grupp AS's largest pork production unit. The animal disease outbreak is expected to have a significant and long-term negative impact on the company's performance, which is the basis for calculating the conditional purchase price. HKFoods' management now estimates that the receipt of the conditional purchase price will not materialise, for which reason a write-down of EUR 6.9 million will be made in the third quarter of 2025. After the write-down, there will be no conditional purchase price receivable on the Group's balance sheet. The write-down will not affect the comparable EBIT and will have no impact on cash flow. The write-down will be reported as a result of discontinued operations.



