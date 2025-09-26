Regulatory News:

The arbitral tribunal constituted under the auspices of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in case No. ARB/25/8 rendered a new decision on September 23, 2025, in favor of Orano in the dispute opposing it to the State of Niger concerning the uranium mine of SOMAÏR.

In its decision, the arbitral tribunal ordered the State of Niger not to sell, transfer, or even facilitate the transfer to third parties of the uranium produced by SOMAÏR that was withheld in violation of Orano's rights, as requested by Orano.

Orano continues to deplore the prolonged detention of its representative in Niger, Mr. Ibrahim Courmo, who has been illegally held since May 2025, and welcomes that ICSID has also requested the State of Niger to proceed with his release in accordance with the decision of the Niamey Court of Appeal in July 2025.

This decision adds to the rejection of the State of Niger's challenge against the arbitrator appointed by Orano. It represents a new significant step in the proceedings and confirms the relevance of the arguments presented by the group.

Orano will continue to defend its interests with determination and reserves the right to initiate any additional actions, including criminal ones, against third parties if there is any preemption of the matter in violation of its lifting rights. Orano also remains committed to ensuring the protection of its employees, partners, and clients.

