New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street digests August PCE data

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 26th
- Stocks are mixed after investors received key economic data earlier this morning. The PCE came out today ahead of market open. Economists estimated headline PCE to show a 2.7% increase year-over-year.
- According to the latest data, over 60% of traders anticipate we'll see two additional interest rate cuts before the end of the year.
- President Trump announced Thursday that new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and furniture entering the country, including a 100% tariff on patented drugs, will take effect on October 1st.
Opening Bell
Pearson (NYSE: PSO) celebrates the 25th anniversary of listing
Closing Bell
Ronald McDonald House NY celebrates National Go Gold Day
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783031/NYSE_Market_Update_September_26.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5532574/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--wall-street-digests-august-pce-data-302568213.html