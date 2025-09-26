New 'Trending Today' Episode on Fox Business Profiles Innovators in Real Estate, Cloud Solutions, Tax Cases, Healthcare Finance

Show airing Sept. 27 on Fox Business spotlights businesses that simplify property management, provide data management and AI services, fight tax cases and unlock federal health care funds.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Innovators who make property management easy and profitable, a pioneering cloud and AI solutions provider, an entrepreneur who went from being homeless to running a $50M enterprise, and consultants who help hospitals find financial stability from a federal program will be featured in the latest episode of " Trending Today ," on Saturday, September 27 at 5:30 p.m. EST on Fox Business.

"Trending Today" is an award-winning TV series that for 13 years has profiled the inventors, innovators, and business visionaries who are inspiring change in business sectors from finance and health to retail and luxury lifestyles.

The September 27 episode will include segments on TurboTenant , creators of a software platform for landlords; Coretek , a cloud managed services provider and digital transformation leader; Scott Allen Curley , co-founder of FinishLine Tax Solutions ; and Ravin Consultants , experts in managing federal 340B programs.

"At 'Trending Today,' we are committed to telling the stories of trailblazing entrepreneurs and dynamic businesses that are both transforming their industries and improving the lives of others," said Liz Plummer, the show's executive producer.

TurboTenant

With more than 800,000 users across the country, TurboTenant has taken on a transformational role in the rental industry, with its innovation, education, and user-friendly technology.

TurboTenant has developed an all-in-one platform for the everyday landlord that makes renting out property less intimidating, less time-consuming, and more profitable. The platform helps independent property owners to find tenants and manage those relationships, with tools for creating leases, drafting listings, and managing finances.

"Our mission is to make property management feel empowering, not overwhelming," said Seamus Nally, chief executive officer of TurboTenant. "With AI, automation, and step-by-step guidance, we help landlords confidently say 'I've got this' from day one."

Coretek

Over the past 20 years, Coretek has evolved from a regional systems integrator to a nationally recognized digital transformation leader and is now one of the nation's leading Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Providers (MSP).

Coretek invested heavily in artificial intelligence in 2022 and specializes in helping its clients use AI to improve quality and reduce costs. The company also maintains a deep specialization in Azure security, data, and AI, serving clients that need to scale fast and maintain a tight security posture.

"We adopt our approach to meet the unique needs of different industries by understanding the specific challenges and opportunities within each sector," Chief Revenue Office Clint Adkins said. "For healthcare, we focus on improving patient care and operational efficiency. For manufacturing, we emphasize automation and supply chain optimization. And for retail, we enhance customer engagement and the customer experience."

FinishLine Tax Solutions

FinishLine Tax Solutions helps people dealing with issues such as audits and back taxes, providing a team of licensed enrolled agents, accountants, tax attorneys and other professionals to represent clients and solve their tax problems.

It's a service with meaning for co-founder Scott Allen Curley, who knows what it's like to be the underdog facing daunting challenges. He documented his journey to redemption in his book "Absolution: The Dark Path to Light." He's now spreading his inspiring story and proven success strategies via CommitCon 2026, a conference planned for January 2026 and designed for entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers who want to take bold action and turn ideas into results.

"My brand isn't built on theory. It's built on scars, setbacks, and comebacks," Curley said. "From addiction, prison, and homelessness to leading one of the largest tax litigation firms in the country, I've proven that commitment beats circumstance. What I stand for, and what my companies stand for, is proof that no past is too dark to create a future worth fighting for."

Ravin Consultants

The federal 340B Drug Pricing Program allows hospitals and health centers to purchase medications at significant discounts, allowing them to offset costs and expand care for uninsured and low-income patients. However, the complex program can create financial pitfalls for those administering it.

Ravin Consultants' unique methodology and proprietary data dashboard has helped dozens of healthcare organizations get started with the 340B program and has helped increase the revenue of already existing programs by up to 400%. The firm also advises organizations on how to reinvest these hidden savings into meaningful community health initiatives. Ravin is now expanding into clinic development, credentialing and real-time analytics.

"At Ravin Consultants, we believe healthcare organizations shouldn't have to choose between doing good and staying financially strong," said founder and CEO Jennifer Lockwood. "The 340B Program is more than a discount, it's a lifeline. Our job is to help providers unlock every dollar they're entitled to and then turn those savings into a real, measurable impact for the communities they serve."

The four companies appearing in the September 27 episode on Fox Business also will soon be featured in the "Trending Today" podcast, available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and Overcast.

To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com .

About "Trending Today"

"Trending Today," the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully selected lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Crossing a wide range of industries, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology, "Trending Today" features companies and people who are pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com .

CONTACT

Liz Plummer

Executive Producer

Trending Today

Liz@trendingtoday.com

P: 561.290.9820

W: www.trendingtoday.com SOURCE: Trending Today

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-trending-today-episode-on-fox-business-profiles-innovators-in-real-estate-1078390