'Trending Today' TV Series on Fox Business to Feature Coretek's Cutting-Edge Cloud and AI Solutions in Upcoming Episode

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Coretek , a cloud-first managed services provider and digital transformations leader, will be featured during an upcoming episode of " Trending Today " that will air on Fox Business on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Coretek's appearance on national television is indicative of the company's own transformation and its proven track record of client success, award-winning expertise, and culture built on collaboration.

Over the past 20 years, Coretek has evolved from a regional systems integrator to a nationally recognized digital transformation leader and is now one of the nation's leading Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Providers (MSP).

"Our mission has always been to help organizations harness the power of cloud and AI in ways that are practical, secure, and transformative," said Brian Barnes, chief technology officer and chief marketing officer of Coretek. "Being featured on 'Trending Today' is an exciting opportunity to share how we're partnering with Microsoft and our clients to solve today's business challenges with our great people and unique processes."

Coretek invested heavily in artificial intelligence in 2022 and specializes in helping its clients use AI to improve quality and reduce costs. The company also maintains a deep specialization in Azure security, data, and AI, serving clients that need to scale fast and maintain a tight security posture.

"We adopt our approach to meet the unique needs of different industries by understanding the specific challenges and opportunities within each sector," Chief Revenue Office Clint Adkins said. "For healthcare, we focus on improving patient care and operational efficiency. For manufacturing, we emphasize automation and supply chain optimization. And for retail, we enhance customer engagement and the customer experience."

"Trending Today"explores and examines global innovation across diverse sectors, including technology, business and development, health and wellness, and luxury lifestyles. The show captures the essence of success with its meticulously vetted deep dives into the journeys of trailblazing entrepreneurs and dynamic businesses.

As both the cloud-based economy and the use of AI continues to grow, Coretek stands out as a digital transformation leader for its clients. "AI is a concept everyone is learning how to tackle in a secure and effective way," said Liz Plummer, executive producer of "Trending Today." "Featuring Coretek and its expertise in this space will help our viewers and other businesses better understand how AI can improve the quality of what they do while simultaneously lowering the cost of doing it."

For the last 13 years, "Trending Today" has told stories that span diverse sectors, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology. The show, which was recently recognized with three Telly Awards, has captured the essence of success by deep - diving into the journeys of today's most innovative entrepreneurs and thriving businesses.

To learn more about "Trending Today", visit www.trendingtoday.com .

About "Trending Today"

"Trending Today," the acclaimed television series airing on A&E, Bloomberg, and Fox Business, captures the entrepreneurial ambition that drives innovation around the world. Each episode highlights the latest technologies, market trends, and groundbreaking ideas through a thoughtfully selected lineup of inventors, innovators, and thought leaders. Crossing a wide range of industries, including consumer products, luxury lifestyles, health, and technology, "Trending Today" features companies and people who are pushing boundaries and redefining excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com .

About Coretek

Coretek is a leading technology solutions provider and Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in AI, cloud, security, and digital transformation. Serving enterprises across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and the public sector, Coretek delivers outcome-driven strategies that help organizations modernize infrastructure, secure environments, and unlock innovation. With a proven track record of client success, award-winning expertise, and a culture built on collaboration, Coretek empowers clients to turn technology into a strategic advantage. To learn more, visit www.coretek.com .

